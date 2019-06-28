Super Mario Maker 2 Water Level: How to Change It

Super Mario Maker 2 allows you to have a body of water set at a certain height instead of just covering the entire screen with water. But how do you use this feature? Allow us to let you know.

The water level can only be used in the jungle theme. To change the water level, tap the icon to the right of the icon you tap to select themes. It’s the one with the boat in the water – you can’t miss it. All of the other items in the course you’re making will freeze and you can manipulate the water level.

To manipulate the minimum height of the water, hold your finger or stylus on the yellow bar extending from the yellow circle and move it up and down. If you hold your finger on the yellow circle, you can change the maximum height of the water level. If you tap the yellow circle, you can change the behavior of the water level. If it has one arrow going up, the water level will raise from the bottom to the maximum height you set and stay there. If the arrow has directions on both ends, then it will rise and fall regularly. Holding down on the yellow circle will let you choose the speed the water level moves from slow, medium and fast.

And that’s all you need to know on how to use the water level. Check out Heavy for more Super Mario Maker 2 guides.

Read More: Super Mario Maker 2 New Items, Enemies & Features List