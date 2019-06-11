Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Reveal Trailer for Banjo-Kazooie (E3 2019)

Fans who’ve been wishing for a classic Nintendo 64 character to enter Smash finally got their request fulfilled!

During the closing moments of the Nintendo Direct during E3 2019, viewers were treated to another announcement for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The newest piece of footage for the game revisited the trailer reveal for King K. Rool. This time however, the Duck Hunt duo trolled everyone by mimicking the appearance of another familiar twosome. Once their joke came to a close, the real reveal came across our screens – Banjo-Kazooie is the next Fighter Pass character who’s coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate! The bear/bird tag team could then be seen running around their themed stage and “smashing” Nintendo’s other icons.

Banjo’s moveset includes a three-hit jab combo, a grenade toss that utilizes his trademark backpack, and using Kazooie as a javelin and an egg shooter. Kazooie also assists his furry friend by sending him into the air and running with him on her back. Banjo-Kazooie’s “Final Smash” is quite epic and a nice callback to the game they starred in – a massive silver “Jinjo” and some other multicolored Jinjo’s dash across the screen and tear into the unlucky recipient.

You can expect to get your “paws” on Banjo-Kazooie in Smash around Fall 2019.

