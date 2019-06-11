Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Reveal Trailer for The Hero from Dragon Quest (E3 2019)

The Nintendo Direct that was presented during E3 2019 started off hot with some Smash news.

An opening cutscene showed Link engaging in a climatic battle with Marth and Meta-Knight. Far off in in the distance, a lone warrior could be seen heading into battle atop a trusty steed. Once that mystery individual fended off both of Link’s dark foes, we got a reveal of who that warrior is – The Hero from Dragon Quest XI! The Hero, who comes with his own themed Dragon Quest stage, primarily battles with his sword and shield in hand. His special attacks utilize his mastery of magic, which focuses on fire, wind, and lightning based spells.

In a bit of shocking news, we also got a cool reveal of the alternate characters that The Hero can change into before a fight. Not only can you play as The Hero from Dragon Quest XI, you can also head into battle as the main protagonists from Dragon Quest III, Dragon Quest IV, and Dragon Quest VIII. The Hero’s “Final Smash” attack is a reunion of sorts that gathers all of the main heroes from Dragon Quest for a devastating lightning slash.

A release date for The Hero’s inclusion in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate wasn’t announced, but a time frame was – Summer 2019.

