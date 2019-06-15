10 Talion Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Talion’s Aegis and Bident alliances are currently at war!

And the way they regularly hash out their issues is by engaging in a 20 versus 20 skirmish. This clash of alliances is known as “Occupy,” a massive multiplayer battle mode that requires both teams to capture enemy bases. The first team to reach 5,000 “Victory Points” gets the ultimate win. In order to excel at this mode and push your team to victory at all times, you’ll need to follow everything listed in this developer curated tips guide. It’s time to prosper within the war-torn land of Talion!

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Talion:

1. Repair the Stable

• All the various buildings and weapons in your base are key to winning at Occupy, but the Stable is an excellent building to focus on during the early game as it enables the use of Rides for your entire Alliance. Rides are paramount to dominating and traversing the battlefield, so be sure to repair this building ASAP.

2. Supply and Use the Catapults

• Catapults can dish out some seriously devastating knockdown attacks that deal heavy damage to enemy players and Bases. Players must collect enough Supplies from Supply Piles to activate Catapults meaning its best to have multiple players help with Supply runs at the beginning of the match. Getting your Catapults up and running at the beginning of the game is a great way to catch your opponents off guard with major firepower. Remember though – only the Support class is able to activate Catapults.

3. Repair the Altar

• The Altar reduces the time it takes for your Alliance members to revive after dying by three seconds. Keeping your Altar repaired and operating means your team can reenter the battle faster and reinforce your battle lines as needed.

4. Grab “Ancient Powers”

• Whenever an Ancient Power reveals itself on the map, be sure to send a squad to capture and collect it to grant a player with a powerful Buff.

5. Coordinate Efficiently Between the Four Roles

• No Alliance can hope to win at Occupy without a well-balanced team. Make sure your team chooses a good mix of character Roles to ensure you don’t get overrun by a more coordinated team:

– Defense: Reduced Catapult damage, Immune to Disabled Actions, PvP DEF Increase

– Charger: PvP ATK Increase, Critical Increase, Move Speed Increase

– Healer: Mass Healing Buff (AOE), Mass Skill Cooldown Buff (AOE)

– Support: Can use Catapults, Structure Repair/Destruction Speed Increase, Move Speed Increase

6. Destroy the Enemy’s Structures

• You can’t win a match of Occupy by simply defending your Base. Your team must stay on the offensive and steadily target and destroy enemy structures. Wrecking their Stable will cancel their ability to access Rides and significantly slow them down. Destroying their Altar will keep them off the battlefield longer by increasing their Alliance’s respawn timer.

7. Stacking Healers at the Core Base

• Healers’ “Mass Healing” and “Mass Skill Cooldown Reduction” buffs are best utilized when all five of your team’s Healers stick together at the “Core Base.” With your Healers grouped together at the Core Base, you’ll help control the area to keep generating the most points while turning the Core Base into a healing station.

8. Sabotage the Opposing Alliance’s Catapults Using Support Role

• Support roles are crucial to taking down enemy catapults as they move fastest, allowing them reach and destroy the catapults quicker than any other Roles. Supports also benefit from a “Structure Destruction Speed” perk – they’re the masters of destroying catapults.

9. Utilize the “Defense Role” for Capturing Bases

• Defense Roles are perfect for capturing bases uninterrupted thanks to their “Immune to Disabled Actions” perk. Mixed with their “PvP Defense Increase” and “Reduced Catapult Damage,” Defense Roles are fierce foes on the battlefield.

10. Purchase Consumables from Base NPC

• Timing your use of consumables such as Potions can really turn the tides of battle, so be sure to use them when it will benefit you most. If you’re short on Recovery items, Magic Stones, Holy Waters or any other battle-ready items, be sure to head to the NPC in your main base who sells items at a discounted price than the Shop in the Menu.

Be sure to check out the videos posted below for even more tips on how to dominate the world of Talion!

