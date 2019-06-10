The Division 2 Gets New Raid & Goes Back to NYC

The Division 2 is one of the best “looter shooter” released this generation. After a successive launch, Ubisoft took to the stage and announced that the game would be free to play from June 13 to June 16. Along with this announcement, we got a look at a new batch of content coming to the game. Broken up into three episodes, the first major DLC drop is set to releases in July.

Set in the National Zoo, players will get to hunt down a powerful Outcast leader. This is the first time that users can leave Washington D.C. and explore outside the city. Additionally, there will be a new activity introduced with his episode, but Ubisoft did not reveal what it is. We also learned that the second episode is set in the Pentagon and the second raid is set to launch this fall.

Finally, Episode 3 revolves around hunting a former Division agent who is hiding out in New York City. Little is know about this content, however, we did get a glimpse at one of the first game’s enemies, the flame-loving Cleaners. Rejoice fans of The Division 2, there’s a lot of content coming down the road.

