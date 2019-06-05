8 Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest wants you to the commit to your evil side!

You’re in the business of conquering the human race within the realm of the “Old World.” This important mission can only be completed by utilizing the assistance of vicious creatures and powerful captains. A proper strategy is key here – you’ll need to know who to place in control of your monster horde, the type of alliance you should join, the skills you should research and so much more. This developer curated tips guide will point you in the right direction and help you conquer the fantastical Warhammer universe.

Here are the top eight tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest:

Download the Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest APK here.

1. Join an Active Alliance

• This should be one of the first things you do, as its benefits are enormous. First, you get a rare “Warlord” which can really increase your battle power much faster. Second, you can get assists for all of your building requirements (and also get aid your allies). In addition to many other benefits, an unwritten one is equally valuable – players in active alliances are much less likely to be attacked randomly, as an attacker fears retaliation from the enemy alliance.

2. Complete Your Daily Challenges (or at Least Six)

• There are nine daily trials to complete – you should make sure to complete at least six of them and as many as you can. All the objectives are things you would be doing anyway, but provide added benefit of a way to gain “Warpstone,” the rarest currency in Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest. The big reward unlocks once six are completed, so make sure you do at least that many.

3. Focus on One “Chaos God” to Max Out

• Which one will likely vary based on which one you like best. In Warhammer, there are four Chaos Gods – “Nurgle,” “Slaanesh,” “Khorne” and “Tzeentch.” In Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest, there are units, buildings, and equipment dedicated to each of these warriors. It can create a domino effect if you focus on just one Chaos God.

4. Research Skills That Increase Production Speeds

• To get a strong snowball effect and climb ahead of your competition, make sure you have your sorcerer’s citadel researching skills like “Harsh Task Master” (increased training speed), and “Arcane Knowledge” (increased research speed). These will have compounding effects that’ll give you a huge leg-up. Combo this with Champion skills, like “Construction I” (increased construction speed) and “Rituals I” (increased research speed), and you’ll be way ahead of your less strategic competition.

5. Make Sure You’re Using the Right “Warlord” for the Job

• Of the dozen Warlords in the game, they all have different skill sets. For example, the first Warlord you unlock will be “Dragon Ogre Shaggoth,” and it makes a fantastic Warlord for gathering resources (Bonuses to march load). But “Dragon Ogre” is a weak warlord to lead into battle. Instead, try using “Chaos Sorcerer” on “Manticore” – this unlocks once you join an alliance. The Chaos Sorcerer gives bonuses to ranged attacks and morale, which are extremely useful in battle!

6. Be Prepared to Conquer “Altdorf”

• The time it unlocks will depend on when you join the game, but check it and plan around it with your alliance. The alliance that conquers Altdorf first will have huge powers until they lose it, including the ability to grant titles that grant buffs and nerfs to friends and foes alike.

7. Make Sure You’re Always Building!

• Be sure to always be in the middle of upgrading your base – it’s obvious, but it really should be said: this is the best way to increase your power. Queue up shorter tasks when you’ve got time to manage your “Chaos Keep,” and longer tasks when you’re taking a break from the game. Your keep will grow in no time if you make sure it’s constantly developing!

8. Complete the Chapter Quests

• Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest has chapter challenges, which once completed, gift you with huge rewards. Make sure you’re making progress on these challenges so that you can collect the big rewards attached to completing chapters.

See Also