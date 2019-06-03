How to Get the Wendigo-GL3 Pinnacle Weapon in Destiny 2

Destiny 2’s Season of Opulence has officially started, so it’s time to hunt down three new Pinnacle Weapons. Considered some of the best guns in their archetypes, Pinnacle Weapons require the player to complete a series of objectives tied to a Triumph during Season of the Opulence. Currently, the Triumph is unknown, but it will most likely focus around Strikes and Nightfalls. Keep in mind, you will also need the Pinnacle Weapon bounty from Zavala, so make sure to grab that when you arrive in The Tower.

Just like the past two Vanguard Pinnacle Weapons, the Wendigo-GL3 is also about explosions. Its unique perk is called “Explosive Light,” which increases the grenade launcher’s blast radius and damage when picking up an Orb of Light. Every Orb of Light will store a single charge and the Wendigo-GL3 has a maximum capacity of 6 Explosive Light grenades.

What truly separates it from other grenade launchers is the ability to use “Blinding Grenades.” When these explode it will disorient enemies, denying them the use of their abilities. This is an especially powerful tool, especially against bosses or enemies that can quickly move around the map. How this affects the damage numbers is still unknown, this is the first legendary weapon that allows us to blind our targets.

Remember, the Wendigo-GL3 is tied to a Triumph, meaning you can make progress towards it across all your Guardians. There’s no need to go through the entire quest multiple times, so just focus on obtaining this grenade launcher during the Season of Opulence. It may take some time, so don’t panic about getting it right away.