Code Vein: Release Date, Story, Trailers, and More

The developers behind the God Eater series are looking to try something new in 2019.

Due to the still thriving market of “Souls-like” action RPG’s, several development studios have crafted their own take on the tough combat and world exploration those games are known for. Bandai Namco’s home studio has chosen to take a detour from its monster hunting franchise in order to create a Souls-like adventure of their own. Enter Code Vein, an anime-esque experience that places you within a broken world filled with vicious creatures. In order to thrive in the game’s post-apocalyptic expanse, you’ll need to master the abilities tied to your vampire-like warrior and place your trust in numerous companions.

To get you up to speed on everything Code Vein has to offer, check out this preview of your next Souls-like addiction.

Code Vein Release Date & Playable Platforms

Code Vein is scheduled for launch on September 27, 2019. It will be available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Code Vein Reveal Trailer

Story

Code Vein takes place within a post-apocalyptic world. Amidst the worldwide destruction, a secret society known as “Vein” has risen from the ashes. This organization is mainly run by “Revenants,” immortal creatures who were once human that take on the properties of vampires. Since coming back from the brink of death, Revenants vie for survival by acquiring various “Gifts” of power. But in the process, their memories are wiped clean. Should any Revenant give in to their vampiric desires, he/she will transform into a mindless ghoul known as the “Lost.” As the main protagonist of the story, you set out with a number of allies as you try to recover your lost memories and discover the source of the world’s damaged state.

Gameplay

Code Vein embraces the slower-paced (and punishing) action RPG mechanics of Souls-like games. Your customized Revenant will explore all sorts of varied dungeons and engage in tough combat scenarios with a myriad of enemies. The melee-focused battles will test your mettle and mastery of different weapons, such as a basic sword, glaive, hammer, naginata, etc. You can also pick off your foes from a distance with a rifle. Your character’s survival is based on how efficient you are at attacking, dodging, and parrying during intense skirmishes against normal foes and massive bosses.

Code Vein sets itself apart from other games of its kind by allowing AI characters to tag along with you during your journey. Each AI character comes with their own combat style and interesting story thread to follow. You’ll be able to upgrade your Revenant by equipping them with Gifts that can increase their attack power, add new abilities to their repertoire, weaken the opposition, etc. Your Revenant can also take on a character class via the game’s “Blood Code” system. Each Blood Code comes with its own Gifts to unlock and equip over time. The character classes that can be chosen include Fighter, Assassin, and Mage.

In order to maintain one’s sanity and not transition into a Lost, Revenants must consume “Blood Beads,” a bead filled with blood that serves as a substitute for human blood. Alongside their melee/ranged weapons, Revenants can tap into the power of their primary weapons – “Blood Veils.” These weapons are primarily attached to a Revenants’ clothing and can be called upon to drain your enemies’ blood. The Blood Veils you can look forward to utilizing in battle includes the Ogre-type, Stinger-type, Hound-type, and Ivy-type. Code Vein’s “Focus” gauge lets your character tap into the power of even more powerful attacks. In order to fill the gauge needed to activate these top-tier abilities, one must pull off various actions during a battle (such as dodging an attack with perfect timing).

Online Multiplayer

Code Vein gives you the option to bring an AI-controlled partner with you and also call on the aid of another human player. By sending out a rescue signal, the game matches you with another player and summons them to your current location. Summoned players can only be called upon when exploring areas you haven’t already completed. In a very cool move, you’ll be able to fight alongside another human player and still have the power to utilize your AI-companion character. Teaming up with other players awards you with an item called a “Mark of Respect.” This unique currency type can then be used to purchase different character icons, titles, and more.

Trailers

Pre-Order

Code Vein (sold here) can be pre-ordered via three separate editions – the Standard Edition (physical or digital), Digital Deluxe Edition, and “The Revenant Bundle” Collector’s Edition. The pre-order bonuses for each edition are the God Eater Collaboration Weapon Set and the “Venous Claw” weapon.

The extra bonuses that come with the digital Standard and Digital Deluxe Editions are the “Harbinger” Blood Code ability, extra cosmetic items, and additional online multiplayer communication stamps. The Digital Deluxe Edition also comes with an extra bonus in the form of an accessory set labeled “Insatiable Bloodthirst.” The PS4 version of each edition also comes with an exclusive theme.

The Revenant Bundle comes with a physical copy of the game, a metal case, the game’s digital soundtrack, a digital art book, and a figurine for one of the game’s characters (Mia Karnstein). Code Vein’s Season Pass can be purchased separately or by pre-ordering the Digital Deluxe Edition. The Season Pass will come with extra content sometime after launch and an alternate set for Mia Karnstein upon launch.

