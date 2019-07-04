10 Dawn of Isles Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

NetEase Games is known for transporting mobile gamers to exotic lands.

They’re back at it once again with their bright MMORPG Dawn of Isles, a game full of color and splendor. After selecting a character class, you’ll set off into a vibrant world filled with all sorts of dangers to thwart. Besides those harmful creatures, you’ll need to manage your home island, hook up with an active tribe of fellow players, and make good use of the loot that comes your way. There’s a ton of other tidbits of useful info you need to know about this game. Thankfully, the devs behind it provided that game-winning info for you all to see right here.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Dawn of Isles:

Download the Dawn of Isles APK here.

1. Pay Attention to the Login Screen

• The scenery of the Dawn of Isles login screen changes as the characters run by. If an object in a scene catches your eye, try tapping on it – you may reveal some hidden interactive secrets.

2. Stay on the Move!

• If your character is in a pinch during a battle, there is a way to deal out damage rapidly. By rolling after the initial attack, the character’s attack animation will be canceled. This lets you quickly launch a follow-up attack to secure the important competitive edge over your foes. Rolling out of danger is also key when you come across enemies who’s next attack displays a red range area. These attacks can be devastating, so it’s always best if you dash away from your foe whenever they’re charging up their next attack in the area where your character is standing.

3. Get in Tune With the Game’s Character Classes

• Dawn of Isles offers a variety of character classes with different abilities, so make sure you’re familiar with your character’s unique skills when facing enemies. Some foes can be easily defeated with a normal style attack, but other enemies will need to be attacked with elemental moves in order to deal out high damage. The Warmage and Ranger class are great at controlling the crowd with their signature attacks, the Dancer’s expertise lies in healing, and the Fighter has a particularly strong defense stat. The Warmage and Dancer classes are great for beginner players, while the Ranger and Fighter classes work better with more advanced players.

4. Quick Chat Know-How

• The quick chat panel comes pre-equipped with common phrases for quick and easy in-game communication. But that’s not all – players can also create a customized message for their respective quick panel. Do you have a signature catchphrase? Be sure to include it in-game to bug your friends.

5. Inscripted Items

• Pieces of rare equipment come with a special skill known as an inscription. Inscribed items can be dismantled for scrap materials. Make sure you save the scrapped materials and trade them to some NPCs for rarer inscriptions in order to match the best skill for your items.

6. Attack Intelligently

• Mashing buttons to execute cool combos may work in other games, but that won’t get you very far in Dawn of Isles. Make sure you know your character class’ strengths and weaknesses, especially since other classes come equipped with moves that can make battles difficult for you. For example, the Crossbow Ranger’s “Blooming Flower” attack can be quickly countered by the Lance Warmage’s “Frost Bind” attack.

7. It’s Time to Start Building!

• Buildings are susceptible to wear-and-tear over time. By repairing a building as soon as possible, you can ensure that a continuous supply of resources is delivered. You should go out of your way to collect all of the tools and items needed to upgrade them ASAP. Focus on upgrading your “Deity Altar” as much as possible since it helps unlock new buildings, which then leads to new features unlocking across your island. Be sure to pick up a ton of Sand Rocks and Breezewood if you’re looking to improve your Deity Altar at a faster rate. Once you unlock a new building, focus on upgrading that one for a while.

8. Express Yourself!

• Did you win a tough battle, find a rare item, or discover something interesting on the island? Express it! Similar to the quick chat panel, you can use a panel of emotes to liven up your gameplay experience. Use the whistle emote to summon elemental spirits, the wave emote to catch the attention of friends, and the dance emote to celebrate. Emotes can also be used to capture photos for public sharing.

9. Light Your Fire

• While adventuring, you can ignite or extinguish torches to unlock hidden gameplay features.

10. Pay Attention to Those Loading Screens, Too

• Loading screens are more than a pretty picture. If you check out the bottom of the screen, you’ll find useful tips and other important pieces of information to use during gameplay.

