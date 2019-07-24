Destiny 2 Solstice of Heroes 2019 Details Revealed

The latest event for Destiny 2 is less than a week away. Called the “Solstice of Heroes,” this event is designed to reward and honor the work our Guardians have been doing. Acting as a party before the game’s official Year 3 launch, users can earn unique armor and cosmetic items. Details about the 2019 Solstice of Heroes were revealed earlier today in a blog post on Bungie’s website.

Like previous events, players will be able to partake in a 3-player matchmade activity that has users battling it out against hordes of enemies and bosses. The better a team does the more rewards are given out once the activity ends. Taking place in the European Aerial Zone (EAZ), this activity is designed to be an intense, but concise activity.

Yet, the big draw for many players will be upgrading three armor sets over the course of the event. Just like last year’s Solstice of Heroes, players can enhance their armor sets to increase their functionality and visual design. This is done by completing lengthy quests that grow in difficulty as you progress up the different armor levels. Any Solstice of Heroes legendary armor sets earned will be integrated into Armor 2.0 when Shadowkeep releases.

Additionally, users can obtain Armor Glows which give your armor pieces extra flourish if you are wearing a subclass matching the color. Bungie also revealed that all of the Solstice of Heroes cosmetics will be available for Silver and Bright Dust, so if you won’t need to spend any real cash. Three new emotes will be introduced with this event along with one new ship, Sparrow, and three adorable looking Ghosts.

Finally, players will be able to obtain elemental buffs during the event which drastically affect your Guardian. These are acquired via landing elemental kills and will be used in completing various steps in the armor-focused quest. If you obtain 30 elemental orbs that match the daily element than you’ll get a elemental buff for a brief time.

Solar: Players emit an aura that damages enemies around them

Players emit an aura that damages enemies around them Arc: Swords and melee do increased damage

Swords and melee do increased damage Void: Crouching causes players to go invisible and gain Truesight

The 2019 Solstice of Heroes event will go live on July 30 and run until August 27.

