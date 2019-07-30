How to Get Elemental Orbs in Destiny 2’s Solstice of Heroes 2019

Destiny 2’s Solstice of Heroes 2019 event is officially live, so it’s time to get out there and slay some aliens. Along with upgrading sets of armor, this event sees the return of Elemental Orbs. Tied to various steps of the Solstice of Heroes armor quests, obtaining these orbs will be vital if you want to fully upgrade your gear. Thankfully, obtaining them is quite simple, especially if you know where to farm.

Elemental Orbs are made from killing enemies with elemental weapons or abilities. This means if you need Void Orbs, you’ll want to throw on a Void sub-class and use weapons such as Le Monarque. Because of this, we strongly recommend using Energy and Power weapons of the same element to ensure you can obtain a lot of orbs. Considering using Exotic weapons such as Riskrunner, Sunshot, Graviton Lance, Le Monarque, Thunderlord, and any of the Trace Rifles.

Some good areas to farm for enemies are the Blind Well, Escalation Protocol, and the Menagerie. You can also run The Whisper Heroic mission and farm the Shadow Thralls that spawn underneath the large, moss-covered room. Even though this activity is timed, the Thrall constantly spawn making it easy to farm them for Elemental Orbs.

Remember, each day will revolve around a specific element and farming 30 orbs of that element will give you one of three buffs. These are powerful, temporary enhancements that will act as special passives such as dealing area of effect damage or increased sword damage.

See Also