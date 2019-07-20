Watch Fortnite’s Mech vs Monster Event (July 20)

The latest event in the smash-hit multiplayer game Fortnite has just taken place. Revolving around the giant mech that’s been assembled over the course of the past weeks. In preparation for the event, Epic Games has disabled Playground, Custom Matchmaking, Arena Mode, Battle Royale, and all portals to the Battle Royale island in Creative. This ensures that every player must enter the event mode normally to experience this event.

Youtuber SkyV captured the event for those who missed this epic showdown. You can watch the full Fortnite Mech vs Monster event below!

Advised to stick to the high ground, players got to watch a giant mecha fight a monster that has been hidden in the ocean. Just like the Marshmello concert event, users could not attack, ensuring that they could watch the entire chaotic battle. What unfolded was a cinematic fight scene that’s worthy of any Power Rangers episode. Curiously, the bones of the monster have been turned into a location which has a few chests hidden in its skeleton.

This Nexus Orb (it's apparently called "The Zero Point") is definitely related to Season 10! I wonder what it'll do.. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/eUeeTQEavP — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) July 20, 2019

Curiously, the sword that the mech pulls out of the ground was actually a statue in Neo Tilted. Additionally, a strange energy orb as appeared in Loot Lake. With Season 10 only a couple of weeks away, we cannot wait to see how this event impacts the future of Fortnite.