New Fortnite Season 10 Teaser Shows Another Giant Mech

With the Fortnite World Cup behind us, developer Epic Games have released another teaser image for Season 10. Released on Twitter, the image shows the silhouette of another giant mech with two massive guns. This machine is flanked by two different symbols and has a giant X behind it. Given the last major in-game event featured a giant mech fighting a massive monster, the introduction of more robots comes as no surprise.

The intriguing aspect of this photo is you can make out a few figures at the top of the mech. This should suggest that this is not just a cinematic element, but a vehicle that players can actually drive. Fortnite is no stranger to introducing controversial elements into their game when a new season launches. It’s also possible that this item will be restricted to a specific game mode since there are two symbols, which could infer different teams. Since the World Cup is over, this would be the best time to launch a new vehicle.

This isn’t the only thing we know about Season 10 of Fortnite, as another teaser image showcasing Dusty Depot was released during the World Cup. This location was converted to Dusty Divot several seasons ago and the depot buildings were converted into a diner/museum. As one of the most popular locations in Fortnite, its possible return was welcomed by fans.

Fortnite Season 10 launches this Thursday, August 1, 2019

