Madden 20 Release Date: EA Access Provides Early Gameplay Trial

Madden 20’s official release date is Friday, August 2nd, but EA Access subscribers are expected to have early access to a trial of the game starting on Thursday, July 25th, per Gamespot. Origin Access Premier members were reported to be able to play the game on July 24th beginning at 11 a.m. Eastern, but some users have experienced issues downloading the game.

While EA Access members will get the game early, the time is expected to be limited to 10 hours of gameplay prior to the official release date. Once you reach your time limit you will no longer be able to play Madden 20.

What is EA Access? The membership gives you early access to games as well as 10 percent off EA digital purchases and the service is now available on both PS4 and Xbox. You can either purchase a $4.99 monthly subscription or get a bit of a discount by paying for the entire year at $29.99, per EA.

Madden 20’s Official Release Date Is August 2

If you are planning on waiting to play the game on the official release date, Madden 20’s standard and superstar editions will be available on August 2. If you pre-order Madden 20, you will have access to the game beginning on July 31, per Forbes.

What comes with the Ultimate Superstar edition? One of the major upgrades is the addition of 15 Gold Team Fantasy Packs. The $99.99 price tag is $40 more than the Standard Edition but comes with the following if you pre-order, per EA.

Three-day early access

15 Gold Team Fantasy Packs

Your choice of one out of 32 Core Elite Players from your favorite NFL team

One large Training Quicksell pack in Madden Ultimate Team

One Past and Present Elite Player Pack

One Madden Championship Series Pack in Madden Ultimate Team

Your choice of one unique Legend Superstar Ability for your created player in Face of the Franchise: QB1

Madden 20 Introduces a Bit of College Football Gameplay Through the QB1 Mode

Fans of the old NCAA Football series are still in mourning as NCAA 14 was the last game of the franchise, but Madden 20 will provide college football fans with a bit of a treat. The new QB1 mode allows fans to create a quarterback and choose from a small number of top college football programs. From there, you will take your player through the NFL draft process as EA detailed.

Once you have your player, you begin in college, choosing from top schools to attend, then competing for a national championship in the college football playoffs. Be the BMOC and take home the title, but bring your A-game, because your performance in college – just like on the real collegiate gridiron – has an impact on your capabilities and your draft stock. The NFL draft doesn’t just happen, though – the combine comes first. Ever-increasing in importance and scrutinization, the combine is a key part of the process.

To recap, EA Access members will have limited access to Madden 20 beginning on July 25. Fans that pre-order Madden 20 will be able to download the game on July 31st. For all other fans, Madden 20 will be released on August 2.