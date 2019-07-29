Madden 20 Release Date: When Can You Download Superstar Edition?

Those that preordered Madden 20 Superstar or Ultimate Superstar Editions will be able to play the game on Tuesday, July 30. Both Xbox and PS4 note the game will be available to download at 12:00 a.m. Eastern on July 30 for those that pre-ordered the expanded versions of the game.

What is the difference in the Superstar editions when compared to the standard game? The Superstar edition comes with a $79.99 price tag, $20 more than the standard edition. The Superstar Edition comes with three days early access, 12 gold team fantasy packs and one small training quick sell pack.

For $99.99 fans can get the Ultimate Superstar Edition which comes with everything the other two editions have in addition to 15 gold team fantasy packs, one large training quick sell, one past and present elite player pack and one Madden championship series pack. Both superstar editions come with the early July 30 download.

The Madden 20 standard edition will be released on Friday, August 2. Aside from the Superstar pre-orders, EA Access and Origin members have also had early access to Madden 20. EA Access members are limited to 10 hours of gameplay before the official release date.

The Longshot Mode Is Not in Madden 20 as the Game Introduces QB1

For the past two years fans could play Madden’s new story mode called Longshot which focused on the football journeys of fictional characters Devin Wade and Colt Cruise. Madden 20 will not feature Longshot but is introducing a new mode called QB1.

“Devin and Colt’s stories wrapped up in Longshot 2, and we’re looking forward to players experiencing Face of the Franchise: QB1, our new career campaign,” an EA Sports representative explained to GameSpot.

The QB1 mode allows fans to pick from a handful of top college football programs. From there, you will play your college career and attempt to make it into the NFL. Once your college career ends, you will go through the pre-draft process which includes an NFL Combine workout.

Madden 20 Introduces the Superstar X-Factor

Some of the NFL stars are getting a bit of a makeover for Madden 20. New this year is the Superstar X-Factor which attempts to make the top players’ games tailored to their unique skillset. Here’s how EA described the new progression system.

Feel the emotion, personality, and power of NFL Superstars with Superstar X-Factor, an all-new abilities progression system that reveals special abilities for today’s most exciting NFL Superstars when certain objectives are met in games. Combined with authentic personality & real player motion, the stars of the NFL truly come to life in Madden NFL 20. Take full control of player development with new ways to customize player abilities.

What else is new for Madden 20? The game is boasting a new pump fake, celebrations and the ability to call run-pass options.

Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is the lone offensive player with a 99 rating in this year’s game. Three defensive players join Hopkins with a 99 rating: Aaron Donald, Khalil Mack and Bobby Wagner.