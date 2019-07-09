How to Get the Moments of Triumph 2019 MMXIX Title in Destiny 2

The Destiny 2 Moments of Triumph 2019 are officially live, so it’s time to start hunting them down! Tied to almost every activity in the game, Moments of Triumph are meant to reward Guardians who attempt to beat everything Destiny 2 has to offer. This is easier than it sounds, especially if you haven’t completed any of the raids or end game content. While there are a lot of rewards, the most desired is the Seal. Called MMXIX, this Title is unlocked by completing every triumph during the Moments of Triumph event.

Here is every step you need to complete to obtain the MMXIX title in Destiny 2:

1. Beat the Forsaken Campaign

The first step of the quest, which we expect almost everyone reading this to have done, is to complete the Forsaken Campaign. Specifically the mission “Nothing Left to Say,” which has players confronting Uldren Sov. If you’re new to Destiny 2, this campaign will take about 4-5 hours. Once you beat the final mission, this triumph will be completed.

2. Forge 10 Weapons

During the Moments of Triumph 2019, you will need to forge 10 weapons in any of the Black Armory forges. This can be either Powerful or Rare tier weapons and any of the forges can be used. These have to be done during the Season of Opulence, so any forged weapons prior to this will not count. Just pick up some of the blue prints from Ava and work on them as you focus on completing other activities.

3. Win a Gambit Prime Match While Wearing Notorious Armor

This triumph requires the user to win a single game of Gambit Prime while wearing a full Notorious armor set. These armor pieces are earned via crafting specific motes in the Powerful Synthesizer that the Drifter offers. Once you have created a mote, go into The Reckoning, deposite that mote in the bank, and complete the activity.

You will need to run this multiple times since you aren’t guaranteed an armor piece you’re missing. After obtaining a full set, equip the armor, load up Gambit Prime, and just win a match. The regular Gambit mode will not count for this step, it has to be Prime.

4. Masterwork the Chalice of Opulence

Another simple step if you’ve been keeping up with the grind during this season, all you have to do is fully upgrade your Chalice of Opulence. This is done by spending Imperials which are earned by completing activities, bounties, or opening the Menagerie boss chest. It will take some time, but if this step is fairly easy. If you’re having trouble earning Imperials, make sure to grab the Power and Efficiency II node. This unlocks a consumable that rewards 500 Imperials when it triggers!

5. Earn the Outbreak Perfected, Whisper of the Worm, and Bad Juju

Broken up across three parts, this triumph asks players to earn the Whisper of the Worm, Outbreak Perfected, and Bad Juju. All of these are Exotic quests that are considered endgame level content. All you have to do is obtain each of these weapons once across any Guardian linked to your account for this step to finish. We will link three separate guides on how to unlock all three of these weapons if you’re missing one.

6. Amass Gear in Your Collection

Another step we suspect a lot of players will have completed, to unlock this step you’ll need to obtain a specific amount of loot. Sadly, we weren’t shown the needed amount to complete this triumph. When I turned this step in I had nearly 2,000 items in my collection. To see how many you need just go to the Seal and select The Vault triumph in the bottom right corner.

7. Finish 50 Bounties

To finish this triumph you’ll need to complete 50 bounties during the Moments of Triumph 2019 event. This should be pretty easy since you can easily finish all 50 in a single week if you’re diligent about the daily bounties. It doesn’t matter who the bounties are from or which character completes them. We recommend just grabbing a bunch and working through them as you focus on unlocking other triumphs for this seal.

8. Complete 10 Weekly Challenges

Just like the bounties, this step has to be finished during the Moments of Triumph 2019 event. To finish this you’ll need to complete 10 challenges across all of your characters. Like the bounties, it doesn’t matter what the challenges are so this should be completed by just playing the game.

9. Finish 25 Strikes

Did you think you were done grinding Strikes after those pinnacle weapons? To complete this step you’ll need to finish 25 strikes during the Moments of Triumph 2019 event. We suggest manually picking the Lake of Shadows strike on the EDZ since this is the fastest one to finish. Just running the playlist may take a bit longer since there are a lot of bosses who have multiple immune phases.

10. Earn a Vanguard, Gambit, and Crucible Pinnacle Weapon

To complete this triumph you’ll need to earn one Crucible, Vanguard, and Gambit pinnacle weapons. Each of these are either tied to bounties or triumphs from previous seasons. They can still be acquired at their respective vendors and if you already have a pinnacle weapon from each then you won’t need to concern yourself with this step.

For those missing the Pinnacle weapons, we recommend going for the Wendigo GL3 grenade launcher, Breakneck auto rifle, and Revoker sniper rifle. These are the three easiest pinnacle weapons to earn in Destiny 2. If you’re bad at Crucible then consider going for the Revoker since it’s the only PvP pinnacle weapon that doesn’t care about your competitive rank.

11. Beat The Shattered Throne Dungeon

Destiny 2’s first dungeon was introduced with the Forsaken expansion last year. Located in The Dreaming City, this dungeon is only available every three weeks when Riven’s curse is at its strongest. You can tell when it’s the correct week because there will be giant Taken orbs covering the landscape. To complete this step all you have to do is go through and beat the Shattered Throne once. This activity is pretty simple now, especially since the mechanics are quite simple in the two boss fights.

12. Reach Mythic in Gambit

This is one of the easiest steps for obtaining the MMXIX seal, since all you have to do is reach the Mythic rank in Gambit. To hit Mythic you’ll need 7,500 experience points over the course of a single season. You earn experience points by either completing Gambit bounties or winning matches in Gambit. Winning multiple matches in a row builds up a multiplier that increases the amount of experience earned at the end of a match. If you’re having trouble reaching Mythic, consider waiting until Bungie releases a double XP weekend for this activity.

13. Reach Legend Rank

Tied to both Crucible and Gambit, to finish this step all you have to do is to have hit Legend rank during any season. If you’re a Destiny veteran than you should already have this step completed, since hitting Legend and resetting your rank once is a step for multiple quests. For those that haven’t finished it, we suggest grinding out Crucible matches – especially when Mayhem is available – so you can quickly climb the ranks. This may take a few weeks, but you should have no issue finishing before the Moments of Triumph event is over.

14. Complete Every Year 2 Raid

Perhaps the hardest part of obtaining the title is needing to finish the Last Wish, Scourge of the Past, and Crown of Sorrows raid. In order to complete these raids, you will need to own the Annual Pass. All of the raids are six player activities and are filled with tricky boss fights, puzzles, and platforming sections. If you’re near max Light then you shouldn’t have too much trouble finishing the Last Wish and Scourage of the Past.

Crown of Sorrows is the newest raid and has a recommended starting Light total of 715. While fairly short, the encounters are quite tricky if you don’t have some of the Crucible pinnacle weapons like the Mountaintop. Remember to let your team know if you’re new to any of the raids above so they can explain the mechanics. Lying and winging it is a good way to get yourself kicked from a raid.

