MTG Throne of Eldraine Release Date, Price, Cards, & More

The new fall set for Magic: The Gathering has been unveiled and it’s unlike anything we’ve seen in the game. Based around famous fairy tales and fantasy tropes, Throne of Eldraine will reimagine a plethora of famous stories. This isn’t the only major shift, as Wizards of the Coast are introducing a new series of booster packs for players to purchase.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Throne of Eldraine set:

(Author’s Note: We will add more to this post as new information, prices, and cards are revealed.)

Throne of Eldraine Release Date

Leaked prior to the reveal during the Wizards of the Coast panel, Throne of Eldraine is set to release on October 4. Keep in mind this release date is for the physical version of the set and not for Magic Online or MTG Arena. Additionally, players can participate in the Throne of Eldraine pre-release on September 28-29.

Throne of Eldraine Setting

Unlike other sets, Throne of Eldraine will focus on giving classic fantasy stories an MTG twist. Described as “Camelot meets Grimm’s fairy tales,” this set appears to follow the Innistrad and Amonkhet design philosophy, where the world influences the cards. Given we just had a massive story moment in War of the Spark, Throne of Eldraine should be a nice break from the core plot.

Some of the stories teased via the art were Hansel and Gretel, The Frog Prince, Sleeping Beauty, and Goldilocks and The Three Bears. There are also numerous references to King Arthur such as the Knights of the Round Table and the Lady of the Lake. Currently, we don’t know what the cards will be that associate with the artwork shown. We suspect that the spoiler season for this set will take place sometime at the beginning of September.

Throne of Eldraine Booster Packs & Prices

Here’s where things get a bit odd. Unlike previous sets, Throne of Eldraine will have three different booster packs, each with different contents. In an attempt to make opening booster packs “more exciting,” Wizards of the Coast will be introducing Theme and Collector Booster packs. These will release alongside the typical booster pack, which has been rebranded as a “Draft Booster.”

Additionally, borderless Planeswalker cards will be making a return alongside normal Planeswalker cards. Players will also have a chance to obtain extended art frames of cards in Throne of Eldraine via specific booster packs. These were previously seen in Ultimate Masters as the very expensive “Box Toppers.” Finally, Throne of Eldraine will introduce showcase frames which are cards with alternate art.

Here’s a breakdown of what you can find in each booster pack:

Draft Booster – $3.99

1 Rare/mythic Rare

3 Uncommons

10 Commons

1 Land

1 Ad Card/Token Card

A Chance at a Borderless or Extended Art Card

Theme Booster – No Price Announced

1.1 Rares/Mythic Rares

33–34 Commons/Uncommons

1 Reference Card

All cards will be one of the five primary colors (White, Red, Blue, Black, Green)

Collector’s Booster – $20-25