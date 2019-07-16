New Borderlands 3 Trailer is All About the Vault Hunters

A new trailer for Borderlands 3 has released that showcases the four new Vault Hunters and the power of friendship. Originally teased on Twitter, this trailer doesn’t release any new details, but it does focus on the different powers of each hunter. All completely new to the series, these characters will boast three skill trees apiece, each of which drastically changes how they play. You can check out the new trailer below!

For the unfamiliar, the four Vault Hunters are Moze the Gunner, Amara the Siren, FL4K the Beastmaster, and Zane the Operative. Moze’s main ability revolves around summoning a giant mech that can deal a ton of damage on the battlefield. Plus teammates can ride on the mech which is a nice mobility option if you need to escape a losing fight. Amara is one of the few sirens left who has a suite of abilities at her disposal. Her big finisher revolves around summoning several energy arms to pulverize enemies around her.

My personal favorite, FL4K, focuses on summoning different animals and sending them into combat. This hunter’s pets can perform quite a few tricks such as dive-bombing foes or emerging from portals while irritated. Finally, there’s Zane who can create clones of himself or create a barrier to absorb incoming damage. All four will be playable when Borderlands 3 launches, each of which will have a ton of customization options.

Borderlands 3 releases on September 13 for Xbox One, PC, and PS4.

