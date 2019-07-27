Pokemon Go Sends a Weird ‘R’ Notification & Players Are Confused

Is it a glitch, an ominous warning, a message from Team Rocket, or some weird threat? Pokemon Go players aren’t sure how to react after getting an ominous notification from Pokemon Go on their phones that just says “R.” Here’s what we know so far about it and what players are saying.

Pokemon Go sent out a notification today that just said “R” and was accompanied by an image for some players. Then the game also tweeted the letter R along with a shadowy image that just shows the capital letter.

One person wrote: “I just got a notification from Pokémon Go that just says R Are they alright???”

I just got a notification from Pokémon Go that just says R Are they alright??? — Baby Squirrel (@nixie_noel) July 27, 2019

Another wrote: “pokemon go sending a notification that just says “R” is the most f***ing ominous thing theyve done.” [sic]

pokemon go sending a notification that just says "R" is the most fucking ominous thing theyve done — 『Dead Magic Boogie』 (@necroticarts) July 27, 2019

The notification literally just said “R” and nothing else.

Pokemon GO just gave me a notification. R. pic.twitter.com/T5MnHorIje — 8.1i8 (@81i8smm) July 27, 2019

For most people, the notification simply looked like this:

If you didn’t have notifications on, you would have missed the crucial announcement.

Thank goodness I have notifications on for pokémon go or I would’ve missed this crucial information pic.twitter.com/FZ7CNDcn0M — kait (@kaitietrn) July 27, 2019

@PokemonGoApp why did i just get a notification saying “R” — Zelanci 💎 (@Zelanci) July 27, 2019

People in some regions were already getting a ton of notifications because of the Team Rocket invasion. But the “R” notification was just … odd.

The funny thing is that Pokemon Go tweeted the letter “R” too, so that’s making players think it might be intentional.

If you lighten the image, it looks like a dark capital R with 7/28 next to it. This must be indicating that something involving Team Rocket is happening in two days.

Maybe it’s just short for Respect?

E S P E C T — MYSTIC7 (@MYSTIC7) July 27, 2019

However, the image looked like a little different for others. This image was shared by u/WizrdLizrd1 on Reddit and it showed the silhouette of a person with the letter R notification. Some said this version of the notification was more likely to show up on Android and it was a shadowy picture of Giovanni, the leader of Team Rocket.

Lightened it looks like this. (This photo was shared by u/Tomernator on Reddit.)

Most people said they didn’t get an image, just the letter “R,” or they saw the tweet that included a shadowy image of the letter R.

Pokémon go sending me a notification that just says R is actually the best thing I’ve ever experienced — nuisance alligator (@queenjigglypuff) July 27, 2019

Players aren’t sure what to think of the notification, but most are saying that it’s a reference to Team Rocket’s arrival and something that’s going to happen on July 28, in two days. Just yesterday, Team Rocket invaded Pokemon Go and a new Special Research request accompanied their arrival.

Some players who’ve been around since the beginning remember that a long time ago, Niantic replied to a support request by just saying “R” and then closed the case. Some players are wondering if this is an inside joke referencing that moment.

Most likely, this is referencing a mysterious event on July 28 involving Team Rocket that players will want to watch for.

This is a developing story.

