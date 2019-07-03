Pokemon Go Shiny Nidoran (Male): What Does It Look Like?

Nidoran (Male) will appear more frequently in the wild all around the world in Pokemon GO starting on July 4 at 10 a.m. CEST to celebrate Pokemon GO Fest 2019 in Dortmund, Germany, according to Niantic.

In addition, the Shiny version of Nidoran (Male) will be released and players will have a slim chance to catch the Shiny version with every encounter.

Here’s what Shiny Nidoran (Male) looks like:

Now this image of Shiny Nidoran (Male) is from Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu & Eevee, but the models in that game and Pokemon GO are pretty much the same. As you can see, Nidoran (Male) goes from purple to the same color as its female counterpart. It stays that way into its second evolution, Nidorino, before switching to a much brighter shade of blue with its third evolution, Nidoking.

But what about the Shiny version of Nidoran (Female)? Well the Shiny version was released on October 11, 2018 with the Special Female Event coinciding with the International Day of the Girl Child, according to Pokemon GO Hub. Like the Shiny version of its male counterpart, Shiny Nidoran (Female) switches from its regular color to that of its other counterpart. That is until it evolves into Nidoqueen where it becomes mostly green.

You can see the differences in this photo by Reddit User Lizred18 from the seventh generation of the Pokemon games:

The next Pokemon GO Fest 2019 event takes place in the Westfalenpark in Dortmund, Germany from July 4 to 7, according to Niantic. Similar to Pokemon GO Fest 2019 in Chicago, attendees of the fest in Dortmund need to complete 1 million research tasks to unlock 3X Catch XP from July 9 to 16 for all players as part of the Global Challenge 2019. During the duration of the event, Team Instinct, Valor and Mystic can complete 15 million research tasks each to unlock 1-hour Lucky Eggs, 3X Hatch XP and 2X Raid XP respectively. If all of the bonuses are unlocked, Entei will be available in Raids on July 14, 2019 with a chance for players to encounter its Shiny form.

