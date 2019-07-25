Pokemon Go Team Rocket Research: Step-by-Step Guide

Team Rocket has invaded Pokemon Go, and with their arrival came a new Special Research quest.

The quest is the shortest one by far at only four steps, but it’s a great way to help you get introduced to the new shadow Pokemon.

Pokemon GO players and sites like GamePress are already hard at work cataloging the new Special Research. Here’s all the things you need to do to complete the Pokemon Go Team Rocket Research quest, also known as “A Troubling Situation,” and get all of the rewards.

Step 1

Evolve 2 Pokemon – Murkrow Encounter

Power Up 5 Pokemon – Sableye Encounter

Completion Reward: 1,000 Stardust & 2,000 XP

Tip: Complete this step before trying to catch Shadow Pokemon because you’ll be asked to do that in the next step.

Step 2

Catch 2 Shadow Pokemon – Ekans Encounter

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Members – Koffing Encounter

Completion Reward: 2,000 Stardust, 2,000 XP & 5 Golden Razz Berries

Tips: To fight Team Rocket and catch a shadow Pokemon, head to a dark blue Pokestop on the map. It will turn black once you get close to it. You’ll be prompted to fight a grunt and after you do you’ll be able to catch the Shadow Pokemon they leave behind. For more info, check out Niantic’s blog post.

Wait to purify your Shadow Pokemon until the next step.

Step 3

Purify 3 Shadow Pokemon – 3,000 Stardust

Purify a fire-, water- or grass-type Shadow Pokemon – 3,000 XP

Completion Reward: 2,000 Stardust, 5 Silver Pinap Berries and 1 Rare Candy

Step 4

1,000 Stardust

1,000 XP

1,000 Stardust

Completion Reward: 1 Fast TM, 1 Charged TM and 3 Rare Candies

Tips: There are no real tasks here. Just accept the rewards and finish the quest.

See also: