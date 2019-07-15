5 Best Prime Day Deals on Video Games (2019)

If you’re after a one-stop VR answer but don’t want to spend thousands on a new PC, the Oculus Go Standalone Virtual Reality Headset is well worth picking up.

The Oculus Go is a way to meet up with friends in VR and watch movies, sports events, and play games without the added fuss of wires everywhere and a monster computer.

It comes with a controller as well that makes it all fairly easy to use.

It’s also a darn sight cheaper than the main Oculus Rift – even more so while it’s on offer for Prime Day 2019.

And if you’ve already got a VR-ready PC or laptop, the Oculus Go is one of the best Prime Day 2019 video game deals.

