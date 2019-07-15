5 Best Prime Day Deals on Video Games (2019)

There are loads of Prime Day deals at the moment, but if you’re after the 5 best Prime Day Deals on video games, you’ve come to the best place. We’ll be spending all day scouring Amazon to bring you the very best online deals.
We’ll also be updating this post regularly throughout the day so be sure to either bookmark us or check back every so often for all the latest Prime Day 2019 deals.
If you’re after a one-stop VR answer but don’t want to spend thousands on a new PC, the Oculus Go Standalone Virtual Reality Headset is well worth picking up.
The Oculus Go is a way to meet up with friends in VR and watch movies, sports events, and play games without the added fuss of wires everywhere and a monster computer.
It comes with a controller as well that makes it all fairly easy to use.
It’s also a darn sight cheaper than the main Oculus Rift – even more so while it’s on offer for Prime Day 2019.
And if you’ve already got a VR-ready PC or laptop, the Oculus Go is one of the best Prime Day 2019 video game deals.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
This Nintendo Joy-Con (L/R) – Neon Red/Neon Blue offer is easily one of the best Prime Day video games deals around.
Anyone who’s ever owned a Nintendo console will tell you, Nintendo very rarely discounts its accessories.
Like, ever!
So to see two joy-cons at this price is something you won’t see often.
Whether you need a replacement or just want to get more friends and family involved (especially if you’ve got Mario Kart 8 Deluxe!), this deal is too good to pass up.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated
Marvel’s Spider-Man on PlayStation 4 is the perfect comic-book game.
The story is original while still feeling authentic, and web-slinging never, ever gets old.
Even when the Platinum trophy pops, you won’t be sick of it.
One of the biggest compliments I have for this game is it has collectibles and I actually enjoyed collecting them.
Who knew that was even possible?!
If you’re a fan of the wall-crawler, don’t sit on this one.
Recommended Ages: T For Teen
The Nintendo Switch doesn’t come with much storage. But you can fix that easily with this crazy SanDisk 400GB Micro SD Card deal.
Given the size of Switch games, you’ll struggle to fill 400GB any time soon.
But be warned, every Switch owner will be wanting this deal, so act fast.
If 400GB isn’t what you’re after, other sizes are also discounted, namely, the 128GB, and 256GB versions.
Is this one of the best Prime Day 2019 video game deals ever? It may just be!
Recommended Ages: N/A
If you’ve got kids, this LEGO City Undercover for Nintendo Switch deal is too good to pass up.
I don’t want to say it’s GTA without the violence, but, you know, it kind of is.
It’s a sprawling LEGO world with a buddy cop twist.
If your kids love LEGO, this is a really easy game to recommend.
It’s great fun at an even greater price.
Recommended Ages: E 10+
If you haven’t got a proper gaming headset yet, the ASTRO Gaming A40 TR Wired Headset and MixAmp M80 with Astro Audio V2 for Xbox One deal is a good way to jump in for less.
And by ‘proper headset’ I don’t mean cheap, throwaway headsets. I’m talking the real ones that enhance your whole gaming experience.
It doesn’t matter if you’re a streamer, someone who plays online, or just want a way to hear every in-game sound or music clearly, the ASTRO gaming headset is worth picking up, especially at this price.
The quality of the sound is good (although nothing beats the HyperX Cloud Mix if you ask me) and the customizable speaker plates are a cool little addition.
Recommended Ages: Not Stated