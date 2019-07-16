Smash Ultimate Hero Fighter Set for Release in July

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate‘s next DLC fighter, The Hero from Dragon Quest, is likely coming to the game before the end of July.

While there’s no specific release date just yet, the news that the fighter is coming sometime this month was seemingly confirmed by Nintendo when it released a trailer of the hottest releases on the Nintendo Switch in July. The trailer lists Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s Fighter Pass with the tagline “Hero Joins the Battle” alongside Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Fortnite Season Nine and Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order.

The Hero was first revealed during Nintendo’s E3 2019 Direct last June. As we can see from the reveal trailer, the fighter’s base attacks is pretty similar to Link’s with The Hero even having a shield that can block projectiles. However, he uses a variety of spells from Dragon Quest that can put opponents to sleep, reflect projectiles from all directions, freeze opponents, turn invincible by turning metal and much more. The default Hero appears to be based off the protagonist from Dragon Quest XI, but you can also play as the heroes from Dragon Quest III, Dragon Quest IV and Dragon Quest VIII. The Final Smash brings together seven other iterations of The Hero along with the current fighter for an all-out attack, similar to how Mega Man’s Final Smash works.

The inclusion of The Hero comes a few months before Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition launches on the Nintendo Switch on September 27, 2019, according to Nintendo.

The next DLC fighter after The Hero will be Banjo-Kazooie, which will be release sometime this fall according to our report.

