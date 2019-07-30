How to Get Solstice Key Fragments in Destiny 2

The Solstice of Heroes 2019 event is in full swing and there is a bunch of new Destiny 2 loot to grind for. Solstice Key Fragments are one of these items and they can be obtained a couple of different ways. Tied to both the new EAZ (European Aerial Zone) and other activities, it’s fairly easy to obtain a steady supply of these key fragments. Used to open up Solstice Packages, you’ll need to obtain a lot of these if you want to unlock all the goodies available during this event.

In order to obtain Solstice Key Fragments, you’ll need to either open chests at the end of the EAZ or complete bounties that are given out by Evalevante. The former is tied to the bonus round chests that appear after you kill the bosses that spawn. The number of chests that spawn despends on how many high-value targets you killed before the timer expired. So if you killed 6 high-value targets you will have 6 chests at the end of the activity.

These chests will be hidden throughout the arena and you’ll only have a brief glimpse at their location before the timer starts. Try to cover different quadrants and memorize the general location of each chest. Opening one won’t guarantee you a Solstice Key Fragment, as you’ll sometimes get a Solstice package instead.

The other method is by completing bounties offered by Eva after you complete your first EAZ. Once you meditate at the statue, speaking to her again will unlock the bounties for you to finish. These ranges from killing Guardians to obtaining Elemental Orbs to beating high-value targets. Each bounty rewards five Solstice Key Fragments, so make sure to grab them every day!

