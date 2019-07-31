Street Fighter V: E. Honda, Lucia, and Poison Reveal Trailer

Welp…the cat’s officially out of the bag!

We all knew that the next batch of content for Street Fighter V was set to be unveiled during Evo 2019. But just a few days before Capcom’s own Yoshinori Ono would have hit the stage to present the game’s incoming DLC, a massive leak for the current season of character reveals hit the web. A brand new trailer happened to pop up on Steam and showcase the three newest “World Warriors.” Those brand new Street Fighter V fighters are the returning E. Honda and Poison, plus series newcomer Lucia Morgan. A “Summer 2019 Character Bundle” was also leaked, but information about what that DLC entails is unavailable at this time.

E. Honda finally joins his crew of fellow Street Fighter II cast mates in Street Fighter V, while Poison and Lucia fill out the game’s collection of Final Fight featured characters. The leaked screenshots for this major Season 4 reveal note that all three characters will become available for purchase and download on Sunday, August 4 (which just so happens to fall on the final day of Evo 2019). Feel free to check out extra images of all three combatants below:

Judging by the leaked trailer, it appears that E. Honda retains all of his hard-hitting sumo maneuvers and even gets to pull off his signature moves on his throwback stage. As for newcomer Lucia, she’s a Metro City police officer who makes use of some slick kick combos that are amplified by fire, plus she’s a master at utilizing her trusty baton. Poison runs into battle with a far more formidable whip, which makes her a lot more mobile and dangerous than her last series incarnation.

See Also: