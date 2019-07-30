Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Release Date for The Hero from Dragon Quest

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate continues to roll out a worthy selection of DLC fighters these days.

Masahiro Sakurai, the game’s beloved director, took some time out of his day (21-minutes, to be exact) to chat about the latest roster member – The Hero from Dragon Quest. During the video breakdown of what’s to come from this sword & shield master, we finally got official news about his release date. The Hero will become available on Tuesday, July 30. Alongside The Hero’s launch, a special set of Mii Fighter costumes will also become available as DLC – Veronica from Dragon Quest XI (Swordfighter), Erdrick (Swordfighter), Martial Artist (Brawler), and a hat modeled after the series’ iconic blue Slime.

Downloading the game’s 4.0 update brings with it a host of new gameplay additions. The Final Smash Meter now has a time limit attached to it, so players will finally know how long they have until their super attack disappears. Very Easy difficulty has been added to Adventure Mode, plus a new Spectate Mode feature allows you to predict the winner of a match. Picking the right winner nets you points that can be used to purchase assorted items.

The biggest update to Smash Ultimate as of now comes in the form of an Online Tournament mode, where the rules for the tourney will change periodically. Special Event Tourney’s will pop up from time to time, as well.

