Teamfight Tactics Tier List – All 50 Legends Ranked

Teamfight Tactics, Riot Games’ counter to Dota Underworlds is here and it has been a hit among players and streamers alike.

While you will have a much easier time getting the hang of things with a League of Legends background, you can play this new game with no prior knowledge whatsoever, meaning that if you like what you see then you can jump right in.

Many familiar faces from League of Legends make appearances here but they might not be as effective here as they are in League.

With so many team compositions to choose from and so little time to decide what route you want to go, it’s important to know who’s the best.

Here’s our tier list of all 50 Legends in Teamfight Tactics. Keep in mind your own list may vary and this is just personal preference.

S Tier

These Legends represent the best of the best and have strength by themselves but also as part of a team composition.

It’s hard to go wrong picking any of these Legends and you should try and get them whenever you see them in the carousel or available for sale.

Cho’Gath

Draven

Gnar

These Legends all appear around the mid to late game and they are worth scooping up as soon as possible.

All three of them can hold their own in battle, especially Draven, but they really shine when used as part of a team.

Gnar features the Wild, Yordle and Shapeshifter bonus meaning he can easily round out those teams as well as being a force on his own.

Cho’Gath quite possibly has the deadliest AoE attack in the game and Draven’s simply a beast.

A Tier

These Legends are absolutely no brainers like the S Tier ones but they are still important to have.

Legends you find in this tier will be able to replace weaker characters in your team or round out the rest of your team.

They have the strong potential to carry you to the end game but won’t always work on their own.

Anivia

Ashe

Aurelion Sol

Garen

Nidalee

Pyke

Sejuani

These are all Legends you’ll have a lot of success with, including Garen and Nidalee who are two early-game characters who can be upgraded to end-game status.

B Tier

This tier is where a lot of the Legends start blending together as they have a mix of effectiveness but also reliance on other characters around them.

These are all Legends who work best when getting their bonuses but could fill in a bit in a pinch if you have an open slot.

Brand

Braum

Darius

Kassadin

Kayle

Kennen

Kha’Zix

Kindred

Shyvana

Volibear

Warwick

Yasuo

Yasuo is an interesting Legend as he has the Exile bonus which means he literally performs better when he’s by himself. He’s a solid pick but given the sheer difficulty of gearing him up, he finds himself in the B Tier.

C Tier

Legends you find down here are good decisions if you have nothing else but you might want to consider rotating them out for better options.

Anyone on this list works fine as a last resort option but there are many better options out there.

Ahri

Akali

Blitzcrank

Elise

Karthus

Leona

Lissandra

Lulu

Miss Fortune

Swain

Varus

Vayne

Veigar

Zed

Blitzcrank is a fun unit to use early on as he’s able to yank an enemy over to you and he has the added bonus of being a robot and who doesn’t like robots?

The Rest of the Legends

These are Legends who don’t really have many uses. They can fill out a team composition but they are generally some of the weakest Legends in the game and should probably be replaced ASAP.

It’s really only worth having these Legends at the beginning of a game and that’s about it.

Aatrox

Evelynn

Fiora

Gangplank

Graves

Katarina

Lucian

Mordekai

Morgana

Poppy

Rek’Sai

Rengar

Shen

Tristana

You’ll find a lot of Gunslingers and Yordles down here and unfortunately, that’s because they aren’t all that great. Perhaps some changes could come down the line and change that.