5 Teamfight Tactics Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

If you’re looking to improve your Teamfight Tactics play, the best thing you can do is keep playing until you learn the ropes.

However, there are still a handful of tips that worth knowing so you can get the edge over your opponents. TFT is a surprisingly deep game for all of the fighting to be done automatically.

This game is completely playable without any prior League of Legends knowledge but it helps to have some since the Champions more or less play the same in both games.

On top of that, there are numerous other things you can pick up along the way so let’s get you started with the top 10 tips and tricks you need to know for Teamfight Tactics.

1. Positioning Matters

You’ll need to pay attention to where you put your units if you want to be successful in Teamfight Tactics.

Putting your squishier ranged units in the back is generally a good idea while you’ll want the tanks like Garen or Darius in the front. They will soak up a lot of damage while your ranged will be able to deal out the damage.

It can also be used to counter compositions, like how Assassins jump to the back. If you flip the tanks to the back then the Assassins will have a lot of issues.

2. Pay Attention to Your Economy

Once you get past the first couple of stages in a match of Teamfight Tactics, you’ll start earning five gold per round.

For each 10 gold you have, you will gain one extra gold per round, up to five until you reach 50 gold. It’s important to have a good economy rolling in but remember you still need to roll and find a unit you like.

A good rule of thumb is if you’re over 50 gold, feel free to roll a bit until you get back to 50 since it’ll replenish quickly.

3. Don’t Lock Into a Comp

The beginning of a game will almost always give you the Noble, Gunslinger, Pirate or Wild buff. This is fine at the beginning of the game and can sometimes work in the late-game, but don’t make the mistake of sticking with this for too long.

It’s important to not wait around for that Gnar when you could’ve gotten off your losing streak and switched to a different composition.

Gunslingers especially give you a strong early-game but you’ll definitely need something a bit strong to supplement them or even replace them as the game goes on.

4. Pick Items over Units at the Carousel

The carousel is one of the most important parts of the game as it lets you pick from a selection of units or items that you might need.

There’s nothing inherently wrong with grabbing a Champion that you need but the items will important to have as the right item really lets your team shine.

Remember this next time you’re at the carousel with the first pick since you have some decisions to make that could either make or break your game.

5. Check Your Opponent’s Roster Periodically

It’s important to build your team how you want it but you might want to pay attention to what your enemies are going for as well.

For example, if you see everyone is going for a Glacial build, you might want to ditch that as that means Volibear, Braum, etc. will all be at a limited supply and you won’t be able to complete your composition to your liking.

Instead, you could go for something like Assassins where you might see a plethora available and decide it’s worth picking them up. You could easily level them up where the Glacial players are stuck on 1-star units.

