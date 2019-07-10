10 The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

LOOT!

Everyone loves to get their hands on some rare and epic loot. Ubisoft’s latest mobile game The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot puts you on the path to collecting all that sweet loot. As a lowly warrior, you’ll navigate dangerous dungeons and take on a litany of fantastical baddies. All the while, you’ll get your hands on new pieces of gear and transform your scrub into a battle-ready legend! This developer crafted tips guide will help you reach that goal in no time flat.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot:

Download the The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot APK here.

1. Prepare Some Elemental Gear Sets to Tackle the Elemental Dungeons

• The game is all about loot and getting the best gear items. So when you begin, you’ll surely focus on building a main gearset to speed up your progression. However don’t forget you’ll be able to discover exclusive elemental dungeons, unlocking from Level Nine. They will require some elemental gearsets to enter them. So spare your water, fire and, nature items to beat them later in the game.

2. Focus on Reaching Level 30 First (in Order to Unlock All the Game Modes)

• No matter which gear you pick or which part of the early game you favor, your first true goal is to reach Hero Level 30. Learn the tricks and traps of each castle, and crush the bosses to reach that level. Once you get there, you’ll be able to access every mode of the game (up until new ones arrive). Only then should you seriously focus on your Gear strategy.

3. Save Your “Promote Stones” Until You Find Valuable Gear to Use Them On

• Ranking up gear in Mighty Quest requires Promote Stones. For this reason, you’ll need as many as you can to max out your gear. These stones can be found within the “Dungeon Trials.” Don’t log off until you’ve fully completed every one of the timed “Promote Stone Castles” that are in line with your current set’s “Might” rating. Once you loot some, it can be tempting to use them right away…but keep in mind that they are rare and precious. You may want to wait for you to acquire the gear of your dreams before using the Promote Stones at their full potential.

4. Try Everything You Can in the Game and Play What You Like the Most

• Start to level up some common gear and make a focused attempt at completing the normal difficulty level. Then acquire what might be your first epic piece of equipment, like the “Primal Storm.” If your Gear’s Might level rating is high enough, make an attempt at the harder difficulty. You should now be able to get a taste of every mode/option in the game. Along the way, don’t be afraid to try combining gear, popping chests open in the shop, and hopping into the arena. The more stuff you do, the more chances you have at acquiring even more epic loot.

5. Pay Attention to Timed Combos in the PVP Arena

• Besides the main “Adventure” quests and “Trials,” the “Events” are also quite fun in Mighty Quest. But the “PVP Arena” gives you another taste of the game if you like to compete with other players. If you haven’t figured it out, here’s a good tip for conquering your opponents – when fighting, try to time your combos so you’re always hitting them with your last two hits. High damage is sure to follow whenever you’re utilizing this technique.

6. Make the Best of Every Season

• In Mighty Quest, each Season explores a specific aspect of Opulencia’s lore and tasks you with an unexpected mission. These are time-limited events and so are the rewards they dole out. The most epic tale of all begins with the game’s very first Season, “Royal Shadows.” The first Season’s other events can be seen below (if some objectives may sound too mysterious for you, reach out to the game Chat or the Discord channel and fellow Looters should help you out):

– Slash your way through the “Epic Pass” and avenge Lord Logan! Complete unique tasks and earn exclusive and invaluable Loot!

– INAUGURATION GIFTS! The Gates of Opulencia are now open to all looters! Join a special Launch Event to earn super-rare rewards including a unique pet and much much more…

7. Invest in Auto-Win Ticket Packs

• You can get your mitts on Gems by completing a stage for the very first time. Your Gems can then be put towards some worthwhile purchases in the Shop – the main items you should be buying are included within the “Marketplace” tab. The best item of all is the “Auto-Win Ticket Pack.” Try to acquire the 20 ticket total so you can farm a bunch of previously completed Adventure and Trials quests – farming quests help you acquire the loot that goes towards upgrading your best gear.

8. Develop Four Unique Character Sets Once You’ve Unlocked a Ton of Equipment, “Skills,” and “Talents”

• We already mentioned the benefit of developing unique elemental gearsets for elemental dungeons. You should also create varied gearsets that contain varied equipped Skills and Talents.

• For example, develop a sword focused gearset with the “Shockwave,” “Venom Splash,” and “Black Hole” skills with the “Lethal Blast,” “Noxious Hook,” and “Sword Mastery” talents. And for a second axe-type gearset, equip the “Landslide,” “Whirlfury,” and “Frenzy” skills with the “Axe Mastery,” “Stun Slayer,” and “Dazing Blast” talents. You’ll be able to construct four different gearsets, so get to work!

9. Complete All Three Challenges for a Stage During Your First Try

• During your first playthrough of a stage, you’ll always be given three main tasks to complete – finish the castle, kill all the enemies, and beat it under the required time limit. You should make it a priority to fulfill the conditions for these three stage missions every time to maximize the loot you can acquire. Don’t forget to explore every corner of the stage you’re currently playing on – hidden treasure chests and enemies are usually contained within these areas.

10. Be Sure to Complete All Your Daily Missions During Every Playthrough

• Mighty Quest has several Achievements to tend to. These can easily be completed just by making your way through the main campaign. But every time you log in for a new play session, make sure you get through all of your “Daily Missions.” The extra loot and player experience points you acquire by completing Daily Missions can quickly help you level up and open up the rest of the game’s modes/features.

See Also