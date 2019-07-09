How to Unlock the Bad Juju in Destiny 2

Along with the Moments of Triumph 2019 event, another Exotic weapon has made its way into Destiny 2. The Bad Juju is a pulse rifle from the original game that gave Super energy upon killing an enemy. In the right build, this allowed Guardians to quickly amass their Super in PvE activities. Long believed to be released during the Season of Opulence, the gun is finally available for players to acquire.

Here’s how to obtain the Bad Juju in Destiny 2:

1. Obtain the Quest From Werner on Nessus

To start this quest you will need to visit Werner on Nessus who will give you an Exotic quest tied to the new Tribute Hall. Once you open the chest, go visit the Tribute Hall on the Leviathan and interact with the statue in front of you. This will give you the next step of the quest.

2. Complete a Visage of Calus Bounty

Another simple step, you will need to finish one of the four bounties offered by the Visage of Calus. We strongly recommend grabbing the Weapon of Choice bounty as it’s the easiest to finish. All you have to do is kill 50 enemies without dying, so go load up Escalation Protocol, the Blind Well, or your Lost Sector of choice.

Once you finish and turn in the bounty the next step will automatically unlock. Now go to the Tribute Hall again and speak to Calus.

3. Fill The Tribute Hall With 14 Statues

Here’s where most players will hit a brick wall.

The next step is to fill the Tribute Hall with a total of 14 statues, which are earned by completing specific triumphs or purchasing them from the Visage of Calus. There are four steps to this quest, each of which will give you a tribute that places a Warbeast around the chest. Once all four Warbeasts are placed you’ll earn the next and last step of this quest.

Of this entire quest, filling the tribute hall will take the longest. Unless you are completely stocked up on planetary resources, it’s very difficult to obtain the 14 Tributes in one visit. Because of this, we recommend that you focus on finishing some of the triumphs if you already possess a Menagerie armor set. Many of the triumphs can be finished by completing multiple activities while wearing Calus themed armor and using Menagerie/Leviathan weapons.

Additionally, you can always just spend your time grinding and harvesting resources. These can be converted into tributes that are models of enemies such as Goblins, Knights, and Vandals. Just make sure to bring a Ghost with a resource detector to speed this process up.

The number you are looking to hit is 14 so get out there and equip your Menagerie set!

4. Complete The Other Side Mission

The final step of this quest tasks players will completing The Other Side mission found in the Tribute Hall. Once you’ve obtained the quest, approach the chest in the middle of the room. Interacting with it will open up a Taken Rift which sends you to an Ascendant Plane version of the Leviathan.

Filled with Taken enemies, this adventure is fairly simple and will require you to fight through hordes of foes. While you can certainly solo this mission, it’s way easier with friends. Keep in mind that the foes are quite difficult and you will want to be max Light before venturing into this adventure. We recommend bringing any weapon with the Taken Spec so you can do additional damage to all the enemies. Once you finish this adventure you will be awarded the Bad Juju Exotic Pulse rifle.

See Also