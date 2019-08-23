Best Class to Pick for Diablo 3 Season 18

The next chapter of Diablo 3 is here, Season 18, is finally here and many players are jumping back into the game after having a short break from the previous season.

Of course, the hardest question that players face each season is what class they should pick. It’s always a good bet to pick something different than what you did the season before and you should also be picking something you have fun with.

First, let’s take a look at what Season 18’s class sets are.

Diablo 3 Season 18 Class Sets

The class sets are as follows for this upcoming season:

It would be far too messy to explain what each set does in this article so I recommend clicking each of the links above if you want to learn more.

If you’re a long-time Diablo 3 player you might recognize some of the names already, but if you need a refresher it’s there for you.

Once you get that out of the way, the question still remains of what class you should pick.

What Class Should You Be in Season 18?

It’s a tough question to answer and it really comes down to personal preference. The Necromancer has long worn out its feeling of being new so you don’t have that to lean on anymore.

Some new Legendary items were added to the game with patch 2.6.6. so you might want to check that out if you want inspiration for a class.

Blizzard said they aren’t finished with Barbarians either so you’ll want to keep an eye on that if you’re a big fan of spinning around.

The theme this time, Season of the Triune, will benefit all classes equally so you won’t have to make a decision based on that.

To summarize, there is no best class, as with pretty much every season so just go in and pick what’s comfortable to you. Remember, you only get to claim one seasonal journey a season so make sure you’re on the class you want to stick with.

Diablo 3 Season 18 kicks off August 23 on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.