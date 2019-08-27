How To Get the Borderlands Psycho Bundle in Fortnite

The chaos of Borderlands has made its way to the world of Fortnite. Tied to the FortniteXMayhem event, players can visit the world of Pandora via a Rift Zone that has appeared near Salty Springs. Additionally, the Psycho Bundle is not in the shop, which includes Borderland’s iconic bandit enemy, a special set of Pick Axes, and a Claptrap Back Bling. Easily one of the coolest tie-ins in Fortnite’s history, here’s how you can obtain the Psycho Bundle.

You can obtain the Psycho Bundle by either purchasing it directly at the store for V-Bucks or by buying a copy of Borderlands 3 on the Epic Games Store. Costing 2,000 V-Bucks, you can go to the shop right now and purchase it. This is roughly $20 USD, so you can either obtain two of the $9.99 bundles or spend an extra $5 to get an additional 800 V-Bucks.

However, if you have or plan to purchase Borderlands 3 for PC, now might be the time since you’ll get the bundle completely free. It doesn’t matter what edition of the game you’ve pre-ordered or bought, so don’t worry about having to purchase any of the deluxe editions. As long as you purchase the game on the same Epic account you use for Fortnite then the bundle will be unlocked.

Keep in mind, this offer is good through December 2020, so don’t feel pressured to by the skins right now. This is just a nice bonus if you’re a Borderlands fan and plan on purchasing the new title in a couple of weeks. Remember, you have to pre-order the PC version for this bundle to become free, so any Xbox One or PS4 users are out of luck. Sadly there is no way to earn the Psycho Bundle in-game, so you’ll need to spend some real-world money.

