Call of Duty Modern Warfare Multiplayer Trailer Revealed

The first multiplayer-focused trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare has arrived. Revealed earlier today, the multiplayer trailer shows off a plethora of new levels, killstreaks, weapons, and more. Gone are the cartoony, superhero-esc classes and in its place is a more traditional, familiar experience. Battles still appear to be frantic, but the over the top powers and abilities are gone. Don’t expect to see an Exo-Suits or walking, killer robots in this installments.

Of the maps shown, we are most intrigued by Azhir Cave, which is set at night forcing players to use night vision goggles. It’s a dynamic we rarely see outside of the single-player component and we’re curious how such a dark level will translate into a competitive online game. Other levels include broken down cities, trainyards, and factories which is pretty standard for the Call of Duty franchise.

As for the killstreaks, there’s a brief glimpse of a few including a heavily armored soldier using a mini-gun, various drones, gunships, and the controversial white phosphorous. Additionally, a beta was announced for PS4, PC, and Xbox One. Here are the dates for upcoming multiplayer Call of Duty: Modern Warfare beta:

PS4 Beta

September 12 -13 (Early Access)

September 12 -13 (Early Access) September 14 – 16 (Open Beta)

PC, PS4, Xbox One Beta

September 19 – 20 (Early Access)

September 19 – 20 (Early Access) September 21 – 23 (Open Beta)

Keep in mind, the PC, PS4, and Xbox One beta will be also testing crossplay which is coming to Modern Warfare at launch. Given the massive push from fans, seeing this feature show up in the beta is no surprise. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is set to release on October 25 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

See Also