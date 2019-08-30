Where to Find the Campsite B Fuse in Blair Witch

As you stumble through the Black Hills Forest in Blair Witch you’ll want to make sure to stay in the light. Not only will it make it easier to see, but you can use light to defeat the humanoid enemies hiding in the woods. While you’ll typically rely on your flashlight for illumination, players can sometimes turn generators or fuse boxes on. One of these areas is Campsite B, but you’ll need to find a spare fuse for it to work.

When you arrive at Campsite B, turn on the generator by the truck and be prepared to fight off a wave of enemies. There are only a few, so you can dispatch them easily if you’re quick. After getting rid of the angry forest folk, head towards the campsite. As you approach it the fuse box should spark, causing the power to turn off. Ellis will remark that you can either find the fuse or go looking for the pressure valve without power.

Directly around this area is a small picnic table on the left with a toolbox. Near this toolbox, you’ll find the replacement fuse. The spare fuse is right by the fusebox, so you should not have to wander far to find it. Now head back to the fusebox and throw the switch so you don’t electrocute yourself when changing the fuses. From here, just follow the interact prompts to replace the fuses and then throw the switch to light up the entire campsite.

Given that the Blair Witch monsters attack in dark areas, flooding the campsite with light will protect you from them. After turning the power on we didn’t run into any creatures both at the campsite and on our way back to the broken Steam Donkey.