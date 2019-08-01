Call of Duty Modern Warfare Multiplayer Beta Release Dates

A new trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s multiplayer component has released and alongside it came information about an upcoming beta. Broken up across four separate dates and three consoles, little is known about what will be included. However, it was revealed that Modern Warefare will boast several game types such as the tense 2v2 Gunfights and the chaotic 100 player “Ground War.” Whether these will be playable in any of the betas is unknown, however, the idea of having massive multiplayer matches is exciting.

Across the four betas, PlayStation 4 users will be the first to try Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. There will be a closed beta for those who pre-ordered the game and an open beta a few days later. We recommend just participating in the open beta since there’s no need to pre-order Modern Warfare so soon. Here’s when the PS4 betas will take place:

PS4 Beta

September 12 -13 (Early Access)

September 14 – 16 (Open Beta)

After both of these betas have concluded, Modern Warfare will boast two more betas for PS4, PC, and Xbox One users. Just like the previous betas, there will be one that’s closed off to pre-order holders and another that’s open to everyone. These betas will also be testing the new cross-play feature, which has been highly anticipated Here are the dates for PC, PS4, and Xbox One betas:

PC, PS4, Xbox One Beta

September 19 – 20 (Early Access)

September 21 – 23 (Open Beta)

If you want to jump right into the new Call of Duty this is your best chance since the game is set to release over a month after these betas. Remember, the PC version of Modern Warfare will be running through Battle.net, not Steam, so make sure to set up an account there if you haven’t already.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is set to release on October 35 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One.

See Also