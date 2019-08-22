How to Watch Dead by Daylight Stranger Things Dev Stream

The next Dead by Daylight chapter will bring in a killer and two new survivors from the hit Netflix show Stranger Things.

A Stranger Things chapter has long been requested by fans and it took until the third season of the show for BHVR to deliver, but better late than never, right?

To help celebrate this monumental arrival, the developer team behind Dead by Daylight is hosting a dev stream that will go into more detail about what to expect from Nancy, Steve and the Demogorgon.

The stream is available to everyone, you just have to know where to look so let’s help you out.

How to Watch the Dead by Daylight Dev Stream

The stream will be broadcasting live on Twitch at 2 p.m. EST / 11 a.m. PST / 7 p.m. BST where we’ll likely be learning more about the new chapter, including a look at what the new perks will be.

You can tune it through the link here or watch along right here by watching the embedded stream below.

The streams can run a bit long so make sure you stick around, grab a bowl of popcorn, and learn all you need to know about the new chapter.

What to Expect from the Dev Stream

With this being a huge licensed chapter, fans are undoubtedly excited and will want to learn as much as they can about it.

Some things to pay attention to are how the killer will work, what perks are being added and if they will announce a release date.

You can tell the developers take great pride in their work and this has to be one they’re excited to talk about as it’s likely been in the works for a long time.

Dead by Daylight arrives on the Nintendo Switch on September 28 so that’d be an excellent time to drop the update so all platforms are on the same playing field almost immediately.

Read Also: