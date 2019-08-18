Dead by Daylight & Stranger Things? Here’s What We Know

Licensed content is something that has helped build a lot of hype for Dead by Daylight over its existence so far and Stranger Things would be an excellent next addition.

Ever since the release of Stranger Things, fans have been asking about a new chapter in Dead by Daylight. The Netflix show has already seen its own video game along with a crossover with Fortnite.

The show has shown a willingness to appear in other formats and it looks like Dead by Daylight could be the latest game to offer its own spin.

Any of the characters could make for a new survivor so it’d be a good DLC to release. There have been numerous hints at this possibility, with both Netflix and BHVR stoking the flames.

The official Dead by Daylight Twitter account posted fan art that resembles Stranger Things on August 17, which may or may not be a coincidence.

This is just a simple piece of fan art, but if you look at what Netflix posted on the same day then you might be able to put some clues together.

The next one might require you to put on your tinfoil hat but some eagle-eyed fans have pointed something out.

Netflix’s Sci-Fi page posted a series of Stranger Things screenshots, but you might notice you can pick out the words “Dead by Daylight” out of them. It might seem like a stretch but fans have been running for it.

There have been a lot of hints towards at a Stranger Things crossover and this is absolutely doing nothing to quiet those down.

The only thing not working in its favor is the fact that season three has already been out for weeks now, so the timing would not be ideal.

Stranger things have certainly happened so stay tuned for a potential crossover chapter coming in the future.

Dead by Daylight is out now on PS4, Xbox One and PC.

