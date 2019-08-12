Destiny 2 Cross Save Release Date & How to Enable

Cross save for Destiny 2 is a little over a week away. Originally intended to arrive closer to the launch of Shadowkeep, Bungie confirmed this feature would go live soon following the delay of the expansion. The Cross Save feature will release on Wednesday, August 21 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One. This allows players to link their accounts across multiple platforms, letting them use one “Primary Account” for every system.

This means everything from quest progression to loot will be shared on whatever systems you choose to link. Given Destiny 2 is adding a “Free to Play,” portion at the beginning of October, Cross Save will be a big selling point for new players. Along with Cross Save, the highly anticipated Shadowkeep expansion is set to release on October 1. Despite the short delay, we expect this to help Destiny 2’s sales since Borderlands 3 will dominate most of September.

When Cross Save goes live go to Bungie’s webpage and follow the steps. It will ask you to link your accounts and pick a primary one. That account will be the one shared across all your games, so make sure to select the one with the most progress. You will also need to select what Guardians to want to use for Cross Save, so you can free yourself up if you feel like creating a new one. Once the service goes live we will have a step by step instruction detailing how to use these feature.

Remember, you don’t have to link your accounts if you want to keep your Destiny 2 experience separate. This is only for those who want to jump between multiple consoles or move to a different platform without losing any progress! Remember, you cannot merge different accounts and Cross Saving cannot be undone. Additionally, this service is completely free, so don’t worry about needing to purchase any Silver beforehand.

See Also