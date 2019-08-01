Destiny 2 Shadowkeep Delayed Until October

Destiny 2 Shadowkeep has been delayed until October 1. Previously set to release on September 17, developer Bungie announced via a blog post that they will be delaying this expansion so they can work on it a bit more. While this is disappointing, moving the release date also ensures that Bungie won’t have to compete with their biggest competitor, Borderlands 3. Given both these games share the same player base, this move will ensure that there is ample time between both titles.

It’s not all bad news, as Bungie revealed that cross-save will be coming later this summer. Originally set to launch alongside Shadowkeep, this feature will be arriving sooner than expected. However, there has been no word if this means that Destiny 2 will be moving to Steam on September 17 as originally planned or if this is also delayed.

The Moments of Triumph will be extended until September 17, giving players an additional 3 weeks to complete these quests. There will also be another week of Iron Banner on September 17, so users will have extra time to grind for gear. Given the requirement for various mission steps have been adjusted, this should ensure an easier time obtaining all the armor.

Destiny 2 Shadowkeep is now set to release on October 1 for PS4, PC, and Xbox One.

