Diablo 3: Season 17 End Date & Season 18 Start Date

Yet another season of Diablo 3 is winding down, but have no fear, because the end of one means the start of another.

Season 17 is set to wrap up in August which means we can expect 18 to start up very close to it. However, that might not be enough to get fans excited.

The last major addition to the game was the Necromancer class and that’s already a long time ago. Even the Switch release feels like it was a little while back, which means it could already feel stale to them.

At the very least, the beginning of a season is always a fun time for a little while so we still have that to look forward to.

Diablo 3 Season 17 End Date

Make sure you get your loot! Season 17 ends August 18th at 5pm local time.

— Diablo (@Diablo) August 2, 2019

According to Blizzard, Season 17 is currently set for an August 18 end time, which doesn’t give you much time to finish grinding out those Greater Rifts and finishing up the Seasonal Journey.

Season 17 will be ending on August 18 at the following times:

North America: 5:00 PM PDT

Europe: 5:00 PM CEST

Asia: 5:00 PM KST

Climbing leaderboards is one of the big draws of a season so making the extra push near the end can be exciting, especially when you consider many players may have already stopped playing.

Diablo 3 Season 18 Start Date

Blizzard said they will be announcing the start date of the next season in a preview blog that releases before Season 17 ends.

That blog has not come out yet but we will update this post with the new information once they do.

We know Season 18 is very close considering they have tested out the new theme on the PTR which called the Season of Triune.

This seasonal buff has the chance to spawn a circle that either gives players increased damage, resource reduction or cooldown reduction.

You can read more in-depth about those changes in the 2.6.6 PTR blog post here. To their credit, Blizzard did manage to have some exciting season themes as of late so let’s hope they keep that ball rolling.

Diablo 3 is out now for PS4, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch.

