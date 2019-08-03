Dragon Ball FighterZ Janemba & Gogeta Reveal Trailer (Season 2)

Due to the two major leaks seen months (and even weeks!) prior, we already knew who the next Dragon Ball FighterZ character would be.

Once the Evo 2019 Grand Finals for the explosive 2D fighter concluded, we got a brand new trailer that showcased the epitome of evil himself, Janemba. The Dragon Ball Z movie villain hailing from Fusion Reborn retains all of his portal punching and dimension shattering maneuvers. The tall baddie also brings his trusty blade into the fray during a devastating super move. Once his gameplay showcase came to a close, we all learned when he’d be available to download and master – Thursday, August 8!

But that’s not the only cool bit of news we got for Dragon Ball FighterZ – everyone in attendance and watching at home got a sneak peek at the next DLC character – Gogeta (SSGSS)! If you loved the screen-filling beam attacks and flashy melee combos Gogeta pulled off in the Dragon Ball Super: Broly film, you’ll be more than pleased with his video game rendition. No release date was revealed for the launch of Gogeta, however – all that’s known is that he’s “coming soon.”

