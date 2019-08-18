How to Make Smooth Stone in Minecraft

For those of you just getting into Minecraft, it can be a very daunting task. This is a game that looks simple on the surface but you’ll quickly discover there’s a lot of depth to it.

If you’re trying to figure out how to create Smooth Stone for whatever reason, then you’ve come to the right place.

Smooth Stone is actually very easy to make, but only if you know what ingredients you need for it. Luckily, all you need is a piece of stone. You can take a simple block of cobblestone and transform it into Smooth Stone just by tossing it into a furnace with a piece of coal or wood.

The process will take a couple of seconds but it’ll result in you getting Smooth Stone for your future Minecraft projects.

One major benefit of creating this type of stone is it’s just a much better looking version of cobblestone. If you plan on building a lot with stone, this is definitely the method you’ll want to take with it.

You can actually get plenty Smooth Stone just by mining deep down and looking for coal to power your furnace. You can fuel the furnace with wood but you’ll quickly run out of trees that way and coal actually lasts a lot longer than wood ever could.

By looking for coal, you’ll be able to mine lots of cobblestone and it’s really just a win-win situation all around.

There’s a lot to the game of Minecraft but mastering little things like how to make Smooth Stone goes a long way to learning about the game.

Before you know it, you’ll be in the Nether gaining massive experience by mining Nether Quartz. However, you’ll need to know how to create a Nether Portal for that.

Minecraft is out now on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, New Nintendo 3DS and PC.

See Also: