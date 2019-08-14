How to Mate Villagers in Minecraft

Instead of having to go back and forth between a village and your base in Minecraft, it’s a whole lot easier to just have the villagers live with you.

You can decide to build your base into the village or you can stuff them in a mine car or boat to bring them back home.

Once you do this, you’ll need a way to repopulate them so you can turn them into a variety of different professions. Yes, you read that right, you can make your villagers breed with each other, even if they both appear to be male.

Villagers, unlike certain animals, are extremely easy to breed as all you’ll have to do is give them food whether that’s carrots, potatoes, apples, etc. Once you do this, the villagers will have babies who will then grow into a new profession.

All you’ll have to do is make sure you have enough beds for them because it’s hard to… you know.. mate without one, or as PewDiePie says: make them frick.

Making them into a certain profession requires you to have the available equipment, such as a map-making table or alchemy station. The villagers will flock to what you have made and eventually become that profession, meaning you’ll be able to get different supplies from them.

It might require so trial and error at first but eventually you’ll get it down to a science. Overpopulation can become an issue and you’ll find your extra villagers sitting in boats or mine cars with nothing to do so you’ll want to be aware of that.

The hardest part of all of this is definitely getting the villagers from a village to your camp, especially if there’s no open access to water so you can bring them home.

