Limited Edition Gears 5 Xbox One X Announced

Gears 5 is only a few weeks away and to celebrate Microsoft has announced a limited-edition Xbox One X. Costing $499, this system was crafted by the Xbox Industrial Design team and The Coalition. Meant to reflect Kait’s journey in the upcoming game, this white console features the locust symbol covered in snow and ice. This bundle also features a special wireless controller that invokes the same chilling, industrial aesthetic as the console.

Here is everything that comes with the Limited Edition Gears 5 Xbox One X:

Xbox One X

Xbox Wireless Controller

Gears 5 Ultimate Edition (Digital)

Gears of War Ultimate Edition (Digital)

Gears of War 2 (Digital)

Gears of War 3 (Digital)

Gears of War 4 (Digital)

Kait/Ice Jack Character Skins (Digital)

1 Free Month of Xbox Game Pass

1 Free Month of Xbox Live Gold

If you are new to the Gears of War franchise and don’t own an Xbox One then this bundle is certainly worth the price tag. Obtaining every core entry in the Gears of War franchise is a great way to introduce new fans and get them caught up on the lengthy story. However, if you already own an Xbox One and most of the games list above then we only suggest purchasing this console if you really enjoy the visual design of the system. It doesn’t offer enough for consumers who already own an Xbox One X and have experienced the Gears of War saga.

For PC players, there is a special Razer headset and keyboard on the way. Set to release in September, users can purchase a special Gears 5 variant of the Razer Thresher. At the time of writing this, a price and release date have not been announced, but it’s expected to drop sometime in September. Additionally, for $299.99 you can purchase a Gears 5 version of the Razer Turret which is a keyboard and mouse designed for the Xbox One. Also set to release in September, only the Xbox One X bundle is available for pre-order right now.

Gears 5 launches on September 10 for Xbox One and PC.

