Madden 20 Release Date: What Time Can You Download the Game?

The Madden 20 official release date has arrived as the Standard Edition of the game releases on Friday, August 2 at 12 a.m. Eastern. The game can be downloaded on Friday at midnight on PS4, Xbox and all the various platforms.

Madden did offer an early release as those that pre-ordered either the Superstar or Ultimate Superstar Edition also received three days of early access. Those that were Origin or EA Access members could also download the game early. Fans holding out for the Standard Edition had to wait until August 2nd to play the game.

What can fans expect from the latest edition of Madden? One of the new additions is the Superstar X-Factor which tailors the top players’ games to their strengths.

Madden 20 Introduces Superstar X-Factors for the Top Players

This year’s game features X-Factors for 50 of the top players, per EA Sports. Each player has a different enhanced ability based on what they do best. For example, when Patrick Mahomes gets in the zone you might be able to pull off one of his signature no-look passes.

Each of these players has a Zone and Superstar ability that can be activated during gameplay. Here is how EA Sports describes the X-Factors at work.

Each of the 50 players will have a loadout of powerful abilities, including one Zone ability that can be unlocked during gameplay by completing an in-game objective tailored to that player. When the objective is achieved, they will enter the “zone” and have access to use their special ability until their opponent knocks them out of the zone with an objective of their own. These players also have several Superstar abilities equipped which will be active at all times during gameplay to truly emphasize their unique skill sets and make them powerful and hard to stop, just like their real-life counterparts.

The QB1: Face of the Franchise Mode Re-Introduces Elements of the Popular NCAA Franchise

The popular NCAA Football franchise is still on hiatus, but Madden 20 introduces the first taste of college football we have seen in a video game since NCAA Football 14. Thanks to the new QB1 mode fans can select one of 10 schools to start your career with including Clemson, Alabama, Texas and USC. You could have a chance to even win the College Football Playoff.

As you complete your college career, you will then move on to the NFL pre-draft process as you workout at the NFL Combine. Your performance in college and at the combine will help determine where you are drafted. It may not be much but at least it is a start for fans clamoring for the NCAA franchise to get a reboot.

Madden 20 Ratings: Top 10 Players

Here is a look at the top-rated players in Madden 20.