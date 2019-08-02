How to Get Madden 20 Jim Brown Twitch Prime Pack For Free

Another Twitch Prime deal is available and this time it will directly benefit all of the Madden 20 owners out there.

To celebrate the launch of the new game, EA and Twitch Prime have teamed up to offer an exclusive Jim Brown Ultimate Team card which will give your team an early boost, provided you haven’t been using your EA Access.

Madden Ultimate Team has become the bread and butter of the series so it makes a lot of sense to offer up an exclusive deal like this.

Jim Brown is only available for a limited time so make sure you grab it while you can.

You can actually do this for free if you haven’t exhausted any of these different options. There are actually a few different ways you can go about this.

The first option to consider is starting a free trial of Twitch Prime here. The trial lasts for 30 days so you’ll have plenty of time to claim your Apex Legends loot along with other new loot that pops up between now and 30 days.‌

The next step you could take is linking your Twitch account to someone who has Amazon Prime but doesn’t actually use Twitch. All you need to do is a find a friend or family member who has an active Amazon Prime membership and link your Twitch account to theirs.

If you are a teenager and your parents are Amazon Prime members, you also have access to Amazon Prime for free. All you have to do is link your Twitch account to your parents’ Amazon Prime account and you will have full access to Twitch Prime.

To qualify for this you must live in the United States, be 13-17 years old and have a parent with a Prime account. You can learn more about this feature here.

Madden 20 is out now for PS4, Xbox One and PC.