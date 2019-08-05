MTG Commander 2019 Preview Card Round Up (August 5)

Commander is one of Magic: The Gathering’s most popular formats. Revolving around constructing unique singleton decks, up to four players battle it out. While almost any card is legal, Wizards of the Coast has developed a series of pre-constructed decks filled with new and powerful cards. Set to release on August 23, Commander 2019 is shaping up to be an especially strong set. With the first cards revealed at this year’s Gen Con, preview week has begun for these upcoming decks.

Below are all of the preview cards for MtG’s Commander 2019

(Author’s Note: We will update this list throughout the day.)

1. Rayami, First of the Fallen

If a notoken creature would die, exile that card with a blood counter on it instead. As long as an exiled creature card with a blood counter on it has flying. Rayami, First of the Fallen has flying. The game is true for first strike, double strike, death touch, haste, hexproof, indestructible, lifelink, menace, protection, reach, trample, and vigilance.

2. Pendant of Prosperity

Pendant of Prosperity enters the battlefield under the control of an opponent of your choice. [Two Colorless], Tap: Draw a card, then you may put a land card from your hand onto the battlefield. Pendant of Prosperity’s owner draws a card then that player may put a land card from their hand onto the battlefield.

3. Thespian’s Stage

Tap: Add One Colorless Mana [Two Colorless], Tap: Thespian’s Stage becomes a copy of target land, except ithas this ability.

