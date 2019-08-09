Are the MTG Commander 2019 Decks Worth It?

The decklists for Magic: The Gathering’s Commander 2019 have been fully revealed. Spoiled throughout the week, these four decks revolve around a single, popular mechanic. Boasting new cards and needed reprints, each of these decks has an MSRP of $40.00 USD. Since it costs $160 for the entire collection, one has to wonder if these Commander 2019 decks are worth the investment.

When evaluating whether it’s worth purchasing these decks we not only looked at prices but the quality of reprints and power of the new cards. This will be for both veterans and new Commander players alike. If your on the fence about buying these decks, here’s some information to consider before laying down your hard-earned cash.

Price

Over the last few days, The Command Zone Youtube channel showcased the real value of each deck. This evaluation did not include the new cards and solely focused on the re-prints. Keep in mind, most of these decks do boast some bulk Rares and Mythics that are pretty cheap. Remember, these are rough estimates since the prices can drastically change leading to and following the release.

Here are the prices for the re-prints only in each Commander 2019 deck:

Mystic Intelligence (Jeski) – $77

Faceless Menace (Sultai) – $97

Primal Genesis (Naya) – $70

Merciless Rage (Rakdos) – $76

Thankfully, every deck boasts well over their MSRP value, even if some of the cards factored in are worth less than a dollar. Since this price does not include any new cards, we confident saying that you are getting your money’s worth. However, this doesn’t mean you should purchase any of these decks for over the MSRP.

Reprints

As for reprints, there are some terrific cards included in every deck. Popular, Commander staples such as Seedborn Muse, Thespian’s Stage, Garruk, Primal Hunter, Shamanic Revelation, Mimic Vat, Magus of the Wheel, Warstorm Surge, and Chaos Warp. Many of the cards included in these decks can easily slot into other lists, making them great for powering up your current Commander arsenal.

That being said, if you are solely purchasing these decks for only reprints we suggest you just shop for the singles you need. It will be cheaper to just purchase singles instead of buying an entire deck for a few cards. While there are some terrific reprints, none of them are exceptionally expensive. Don’t expect to see a Cyclonic Rift, Mana Crypt, Rhystic Study, or Demonic Tutor in any of these lists.

Is It Worth It?

Despite this question being different for everyone due to their own needs and limitations, we do think the Commander 2019 decks are worth the $40 price tag. Each one boasts enough value that it’s great for both new and veteran players. Plus, there are a ton of incredibly powerful, new cards that are appearing in these decks. Given that some Commander-exclusive cards have gone for over $30, there’s always a chance that the prices for these decks spike after their release.

Additionally, every deck seems to be superbly balanced, with a greater focus on synergy in the pre-constructed list. This makes them great right out of the box and a solid jumping-off point for anyone new to the format.

