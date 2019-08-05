New Guilty Gear (2020) Teaser Reveal Trailer

The massive reveals from Evo 2019 just keep on coming!

On the Arc System Works side of things, we got to see Janemba and Gogeta (SSGSS) make their gameplay debuts in Dragon Ball FighterZ. Plus we also got an extended trailer for the next batch of DLC characters coming to BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle. The final bit of news we got from the thriving fighting game developer revolves around the long-running Guilty Gear franchise. The teaser trailer gave us a sneak peek at the new gameplay elements we can look forward to utilizing in 2020. Sol Badguy and Ky Kiske could be seen sporting new attires while engaging in a hard-fought battle with their signature blades.

One of the coolest new features looks to be a mid-match stage switching mechanic that occurs when a player knocks his opponent down in a cinematic manner. And by the end of the trailer, we got a look at the game’s new character – a black samurai who dons some pretty slick looking armor and a transforming face mask. Arc System Works’ TEAM RED development studio is handling the development for this upcoming fighter, which is slated to arrive sometime in 2020.

