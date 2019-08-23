10 One-Punch Man: Road to Hero Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

The world of One-Punch Man is constantly being endangered by nasty villains.

Thankfully, the citizens of that dangerous world can always rely on the assistance of powerful heroes. And one of them happens to be the most powerful of all – the superhero capable of laying out a baddie with one single blow, Saitama! In One-Punch Man: Road to Hero, you’ll amass an army of powerful do-gooders as you hop into an original story for the popular anime. There’s plenty of modes and mechanics you’ll need to become familiar with, which is why we’ve partnered with Oasis Games to deliver you this ultimate tips guide.

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for One-Punch Man: Road to Hero:

1. Get Familiar with Your Character Roster

• Each character within your roster has their own unique skillsets and attributes. Study their skillsets and roles to maximize their potential:

– Pursuit System: Role skills can cause the enemy to be repelled, knocked down, or left floating in the air. For Example, character roles with a pursuit skill can continue striking the opponent and deliver continuous hits.

– Talent System: Every character has a different talent system. Unlocking new skills and upgrading special characteristics is important. Some roles have a higher attack rating; Tanks have a higher HP rating that makes them great for defensive maneuvers.

– Jewelry System: Experiment with freely adapting jewelry attachments to receive different effects and attributes, such as defense and attack boosts, to create a unique character.

2. Play the Story to Progress Throughout the Campaign and Obtain Rewards/XP

• Progress through the faithfully recreated story campaign to experience the popular anime, manga, and TV show storyline to unlock new chapters that will explore even the biggest battles known from the One-Punch Man series. After a chapter is completed, a submerged disaster event springs up in the area, which gives you the opportunity to confront new monsters, complete the mission at hand, and raise the security level for the area. You can also seek out mysterious treasure items from treasure maps.

3. Visit the “House of Evolution” for More Side-Quest Rewards and XP

• Take your team of heroes with you to take on the challenges within the House of Evolution and receive precious components that are essential for upgrading your character levels and skill trees (Star ingredients/talisman). However, be warned that this place can be challenging even for S-ranked heroes.

4. Recruit Heroes to Add to Your Character Roster

• Visit the recruitment center to test your odds for unlocking new characters and character shards by redeeming diamond shards or gacha (“Recruitment Order) tokens. Try to obtain 10 gacha tokens (which are usually obtained through completing story missions) of any kind and 10 Diamonds (these are given out for free for viewing story mode cutscenes for the first time and by answering questions correctly in the “Saitama Daily” mode) before you go recruiting. It’s always best when you obtain 10 or even 20 heroes during a single visit to the recruitment center.

5. Hero Formations and Positioning Matters

• Formations and positioning are key to survival and for winning strategies. For example, tanky heroes can be placed in front to absorb damage, or they can be placed in the back to give them time to unleash their max firepower on their enemies. Your heroes mainly auto-attack enemies directly adjacent to their own row, while enemies attack the same way — take this into account when positioning your team before a battle.

6. The Saitama Daily Mini-Game and Summoning Master Saitama to your Aid

• Use the dice earned in mission rewards and dailies to play Saitama Daily, a mini-board game where you play as Saitama and follow his adventures as the strongest man, taking down monsters, encountering heroes, and activating special events to unlock various rewards that can help with your character roster upgrades. Players can also claim Saitama coupons here, which gives players the ability to summon Master Saitama to a fight that they need his help on. Save these coupons to help with your toughest battles that you otherwise can’t win.

7. Dispatch

• Dispatch your strongest heroes to undergo missions and receive great experience and rewards. Characters who are on a dispatch mission can still be used during battles, so make use of this handy method to acquire even more rewards.

8. Compete in the “Zeniru Starlight Arena” to Receive Abundant Rewards at the End; Fulfill Events tasks and Missions to Earn All Types of Goodies

• In the Arena, players must continuously defeat other player teams in order to increase their ranking. After the season is over, players can receive abundant rewards for their character rosters from Zeniru depending on their end-of-season ranking. After a lengthy play session, be sure to enter the side tab at the top left of the home screen and the missions tab at the bottom right. There’s a bevy of achievements tied to both tabs, so do a daily check-in from time to time to claim the rewards given out by them.

9. Join a Guild and Explore Together with Others

• Players can join guilds in order to exchange, explore new territories, and shop for exclusive items that are only available at the Guild Store. Mysterious Prizes and dailies will also be rewarded to guild members.

10. Collect Items Throughout Every Battle Map

• Collect items by claiming the cardboard boxes throughout each Battle Map to receive additional rewards and XP at the end of each mission. Always remember to pick up all the boxes before exiting a map to claim every reward and fulfill all of the current challenges to nab even more goodies.

